After funeral service, crowds line routes as Queen’s remains make final journey to Windsor Castle for burial

Members of the public in Britain have gathered in their thousands along the route the Queen’s funeral procession is taking to Windsor.

Crowds watched as the state hearse passed through London, with some people throwing flowers in the direction of the convoy.

This was after the funeral service was held for the Queen at the Westminster Abbey where world leaders, royals and other eminent people paid their last respect to her.

Around 800 guests are expected – so it’s a smaller-scale event than what we’ve just witnessed in Westminster.

Later in the evening on Monday, the Queen will be buried in a private family service.

As the vehicle left Wellington Arch, members of the parade gave a royal salute and the national anthem was again played.

The King and Queen Consort and other senior royals travelled behind the hearse carrying the Queen.

Why Unethical Practices Are Rife In Insurance —Ogunbiyi

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Group, speaks about the challenges plaguing the insurance industry…

