Govt orders investigation of Kogi Pastor who sells bulletproof water

The Chairman of Okene Local Government Area, Abdulrazaq Muhammed has ordered security agencies to carry out a full investigation on Pastor Peter Michonza founder of New Jerusalem Deliverance Ministry.

The Pastor of the Church, Peter Michonza went viral on social media over allegations of running Labour wards for pregnant women in his Church and selling “bulletproof” water to the people, amongst other medically unacceptable practices which have led to the death of many.

Michonza with his members also held a protest rally in Okene, calling for the release of International Musician, Rkelly who was recently jailed over child pornography and rape allegations.

In a press statement issued by the Chairman, he said the directive for investigation became necessary “after some of his alleged ungodly activities were published on social media by concerned members of the public.”

Recall that after the Pastor went viral, netizens called on the State Government, the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Medical Association to checkmate the activities of the Pastor.

Muhammad assured a full investigation, adding that details of the investigation when concluded, would be made public.

“The council chairman appreciates people for blowing the whistle and exposing the alleged atrocities of Mr Peter in the name of church activities, noting that details of the investigation will be made public in due course.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Who Is Ethan Nwaneri, English Premier League’s Youngest Player Ever?

Nigerian born Arsenal wonderkid, Ethan Nwaneri, made history on Sunday when he became the youngest player ever to play in the English Premier League after coming off the bench for Fabio Vieira in a 3-0 win against Brentford at just 15 years and 181 days old…

Fire Guts Seven Flats In Kwara

Early Sunday morning inferno reportedly engulfed a building of about seven flats in the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara State. Tribune Online gathered that the incident that happened at about 2:58 am was caused by a power surge…

2023: Peter Obi Lacks Capacity To Solve Security Challenges ― Oshiomhole

Two-term Edo State governor and former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has claimed that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, lacks the capacity to address the security challenges facing the country…





Why Unethical Practices Are Rife In Insurance —Ogunbiyi

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Group, speaks about the challenges plaguing the insurance industry. He also speaks on his journey to the top. Excerpts by SULAIMON OLANREWAJU… Govt orders investigation of Kogi Pastor who sells bulletproof water