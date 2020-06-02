Africa’s COVID-19 cases hit 150,000 ― WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday reported that COVID-19 cases in Africa had risen to over 150, 000, as at June 2.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, gave the update on its official twitter handle @WHOAFRO.

“There are over 150,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 63,000 recoveries and 4,200 deaths,’’ it said.

The figures show that South Africa, Nigeria and Algeria have the highest reported cases on the continent.

According to the report, South Africa has 34,357 cases and 705 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 10, 578 confirmed cases and 299 deaths, while Algeria has 9,513 confirmed cases and 661 deaths.

It said Ghana had 8,070 reported cases and 36 deaths, while Cameroon recorded 6,397 confirmed cases and 191 deaths.

The report said Lesotho, Seychelles and Namibia were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It said Lesotho had only two confirmed cases with zero death, Seychelles had 11 reported cases and zero death, while Namibia recorded 25 confirmed cases with no death.

(NAN)

