FCTA issues seven days ultimatum to illegal Apo mechanics

Latest News
By Ademola Adegbite - Abuja 
FCTA, Apo illegal trade, mechanics
Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello

The Federal Capital Territory  Administration (FCTA), on Monday, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the owners of mechanic workshops, automobile dealers and other occupants over illegal trades on Apo road corridor, also known as the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX).

This action, according to the FCT Administration, is geared towards aggressive city sanitation.

Chairman of the newly constituted FCT Ministerial Task Force on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, said FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello expressed displeasure over continued defacing of the environment on that axis.

He said the seven days ultimatum was to demonstrate the administration’s empathy for and ensure that actions capable of causing colossal damages were avoided.

ALSO READ: Medical Council validates 4 COVID-19 test kits ― Registrar

While addressing some groups of business owners affected by the order at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Attah said the recent impromptu visit of FCT minister to the site was not pleased that some illegal occupants were obstructing the ongoing construction work.

According to Attah, “the first phase of the sanitation exercise which billed to commence on Monday next week after the ultimatum, will reclaim all the spots from Apo round-about to the popular junction known as Apo NEPA junction.

“The second phase of the aggressive sanitation will begin from the NEPA junction to APO mechanic village, where illegal businesses had taken over great portions of the road, making it difficult for contractors to complete their work.

“This stakeholders meeting was to enable us interface with stakeholders who engage in one form of business or the other along the Apo road corridors, also known as Outer Southern Expressway  ( OSEX).” He added.

Also speaking, Director, AEPB, Baba Shehu Lawan, noted that the minister had selected seasoned professionals who form an effective squad for the exercise.

Lawan also warned that at the expiration of the ultimatum, the Task Force team would move to the area, and whoever refused to vacate the place should not blame the administration.

He further warned that abandoned vehicles, furniture and every other things left on the road corridors would be removed and seized.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING

You might also like
Coronavirus

COVID 19: FCTA arrests another 84 travellers, impounds Dangote truck

Latest News

FCTA to commence enforcement activities on one-way traffic flow on Monday

Latest News

FCTA trains 50 newly recruited procurement officers

Latest News

Abuja: FCTA calls for increase in PPP arrangement

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More