FCTA issues seven days ultimatum to illegal Apo mechanics

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the owners of mechanic workshops, automobile dealers and other occupants over illegal trades on Apo road corridor, also known as the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX).

This action, according to the FCT Administration, is geared towards aggressive city sanitation.

Chairman of the newly constituted FCT Ministerial Task Force on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, said FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello expressed displeasure over continued defacing of the environment on that axis.

He said the seven days ultimatum was to demonstrate the administration’s empathy for and ensure that actions capable of causing colossal damages were avoided.

While addressing some groups of business owners affected by the order at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Attah said the recent impromptu visit of FCT minister to the site was not pleased that some illegal occupants were obstructing the ongoing construction work.

According to Attah, “the first phase of the sanitation exercise which billed to commence on Monday next week after the ultimatum, will reclaim all the spots from Apo round-about to the popular junction known as Apo NEPA junction.

“The second phase of the aggressive sanitation will begin from the NEPA junction to APO mechanic village, where illegal businesses had taken over great portions of the road, making it difficult for contractors to complete their work.

“This stakeholders meeting was to enable us interface with stakeholders who engage in one form of business or the other along the Apo road corridors, also known as Outer Southern Expressway ( OSEX).” He added.

Also speaking, Director, AEPB, Baba Shehu Lawan, noted that the minister had selected seasoned professionals who form an effective squad for the exercise.

Lawan also warned that at the expiration of the ultimatum, the Task Force team would move to the area, and whoever refused to vacate the place should not blame the administration.

He further warned that abandoned vehicles, furniture and every other things left on the road corridors would be removed and seized.

