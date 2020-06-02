Reps set to consider report on $22.78bn external loan

Barring last-minute changes, the House of Representatives will today consider the report on the $22.78 billion external borrowings.

The report is expected to be laid by the House Committee on Loans, Aids and Debt Management on the floor of the House.

Tribune Online gathered that the Committee recommended that the Federal Government should include the Eastern railway to be included in next borrowing plan.

Recall that the House had on the 18th March 2020 resolved to step down the consideration of the $22.7 billion loans in response to the concerns raised by the Leaders of Faith Forum from the South-South and South-East who paid a courtesy call to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

While responding to the position of the Leaders of Faith Forum that the Nigerian Government should completely jettison the idea of taking a foreign loan of $22.7 billion at this time, Hon. Gbajabiamila argued that the issue was debatable.

He, however, urged that government should be given the benefit of the doubt, as the House will engage with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning with the view to address their concerns.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

MONDAY LINES: America Has Trump; We Have Buhari

WHATEVER made Olubadan to have Adedibu/ We also have Omisore…(Oun t’ó m’Ólúbàdàn t’ó fi l’Ádédibú/ Àwa náa l’Ómísore)” This song was popular at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rallies in Osun State some years ago. The rhythm there is in the strong, no-nonsense characters of Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu and Otunba Iyiola… Read full story

Covid-19: Buhari May Ease Restrictions Today

There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may authorise further easing of the lockdown imposed on the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 following his receipt, on Sunday, of recommendations from the Presidential Task Force on the pandemic… Read full story