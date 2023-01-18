Adeleke launches, designs programmes to mark 100 days in office

The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday launched a designed Programme to touch the lives of residents in the state to mark his administration’s 100 days in office.

Senator Adeleke who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, however, charged community volunteers working on the Google Mapping Project to accelerate the updating of their areas on Google Maps to boost local business and connectivity in the state.

“Our administration is working to deliver on our electoral promises. We are targeting projects that touch the lives of the masses. I want the people to feel the impact of governance”, he stressed.

The governor highlighted the programmes to include, the rehabilitation of 332 primary health care centres, one in each of the 332 wards in the state; enrollment of 3000 Osun Citizens in the Health Insurance Scheme free-of-charge; rehabilitation of selected deplorable roads, and implementation of ICT/tech innovations programme.

Others according to the statement are the provision of portable water in 332 towns, one per ward, and the complete renovation of 30 schools, one per local government area.

“The “Programmes designed to touch the lives of the masses and the youth are ongoing for full delivery by the time the administration clocks 100 days in office.”

He however charged local governments that have not submitted their selected location for each of the projects to do so to meet the deadlines set for the project implementation.

