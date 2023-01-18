Agric firm collaborates with Ajayi Crowther University seed company

An agricultural company, Jubaili Agrotech Limited is set to collaborate with the Ajayi Crowther University seed company, ACU Seeds, by providing consultancy and products to farmers.

This was revealed when a three-man delegation visited the university on Wednesday to discuss ways that both agric firms would collaborate in rendering services to farmers.

Head of Technical and Sales Unit at Jubaili, Ali Majeed Selma, who led the team revealed that the company has chemicals that can protect the plant even before it is planted, stating that both firms would benefit from one another.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Timothy Adebayo, noted that the university would be willing to collaborate with Jubaili in many ways.

“Our university farm is thriving, and we have mini ranch, acres of cassava, nursery and other things. We can get chemicals from you, and we can also embark on joint exhibitions,” the VC said.

Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Prof W.B Akanbi, and ACU SEEDS Breeder, Dr Moses Adebayo, told the visitors that ACU Seeds has a unique maize product that is fortified with Vitamin A and would be launched into the market next month.

They stated that the company also has palm, horticultural and ornamental crops, revealing that it would soon go into production of other crops.

Those present at the meeting held at the VC’s office also include ACU Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof Muyiwa Popoola; Registrar, Dr Jadesola Babatola; Jubaili Technical and Sales Representatives, Mr Samuel Osunleti and Franklin Mgbor.