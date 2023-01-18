New FIBAN officers sworn in, charged on reconciliation of members

Newly-elected officers of the Freelance and Independent Broadcaster’s Association of Nigeria (FIBAN) have been sworn in to steer the affairs of the national body.

The officers were sworn in at the association secretariat in Abeokuta, Ogun State by the outgoing President, Comrade Desmond Nwachukwu, who charged them to be dedicated to the progress of the association.

It would be recalled that the election that brought in the new executive held in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State on January 13, 2023.

Chairman of the association’s electoral committee (FIBANEC), Gbenga Adebayo (Imalian boy), who presented certificates to the new officers said: “Some officers won unopposed and we have three officers that won unopposed. We have some key positions that we cannot just do because their running mates decided to boycott the election, so we conducted the election and winners emerged.

“Eight states – Akwa Ibom, Borno, Edo, Kogi, Ogun, Abuja (FCT), Ondo and Ekiti – participated in the election and at the end of it, the President-elect, Comrade Taiwo Adebayo Gold emerged with 62 votes; first Vice President (VP1), Dr Helen Okon won with 64 votes; the General Secretary, Ogunsina Kikelomo won with 61 votes; Prince Saliu Oluwafemi won the post of the Assistant General Secretary, while the second vice presidential candidate boycotted the election.”

In his address at the swearing in ceremony, Nwachukwu charged the new national officers on the reconciliation of all members of the union nationwide while urging that all existing concerns be buried for the progress of the association.

“Their tenure is expected to begin on the 19th of January when my tenure as president of the association would come to an end, but exigencies of office and other commitment, which includes lined up activities, necessitated the swearing-in before that day. By 19th of January, other formalities will be concluded.

“I feel satisfied having given the association my best since January 19, 2017, till date. It has been loaded with activities and it has had its ups and downs.

“I appreciate the support of all members and also appeal that they extend the same love to the incoming administration.

“I am not unaware that some people are misinformed, misguided and not in tune with the realities on ground, on that basis there are a few aggrieved. I assure them that this association is ours and we must always see to it that we maintain our brotherhood, and remain united.





“I appeal that they bury their hatred and even as they express their concerns, they should take cognizance of the fact that this is a family misunderstanding and in the end, we can come together again as one united association, because in unity lies our progress,” Nwachukwu said.

The newly-elected president promised to extend a hand of fellowship to the aggrieved members of the association while commending the outgoing administration for extending association membership to other states beyond South-west.