Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has dissolved the State Executive Council and relieved all political appointees of their duties, two days ahead of his second-term inauguration.

The dissolution was announced on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

However, the Governor exempted key principal officers and statutory bodies from the exercise. Those retained include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff to the Governor, and the Spokesperson to the Governor.

Also spared from the dissolution are the Local Government Service Commission, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and the recently reconstituted Governing Council of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN).

Governor Adeleke directed all affected commissioners and political appointees to immediately hand over government property and the affairs of their respective offices to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior directors in their ministries and agencies.

Speaking in an emotion-laden voice during the valedictory cabinet session, Governor Adeleke reflected on his administration’s journey since assuming office, praising the outgoing council members for their dedication, integrity and sacrifices over the past four years.

“For almost four years, we jointly ran our dear state with several accomplishments and achievements.

In our selfless service to the state, we confronted several challenges, innovated to deliver landmark projects, and deprived ourselves of many opportunities in a bid to deliver good governance,” the Governor said.

He noted that his team had broken new ground in critical sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, sports, science and technology, digital economy and climate change, earning both local and national accolades.

“On behalf of the people and government of Osun State, I extend our sincere commendation to all council members. We will not forget all those who are part of this golden era in the history of Osun development,” Adeleke added.

During the session, outgoing members of the Executive Council also took turns sharing their experiences and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve under the Governor’s leadership.

The cabinet dissolution clears the way for Governor Adeleke to constitute a fresh team following his second-term swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Friday, November 27, 2026.