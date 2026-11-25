Former Edo State House of Assembly member, Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, has denied allegations that he instituted a legal action against the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, describing the claim as false and an attempt to drag the revered Benin traditional institution into partisan politics.

Iduoriyekemwen, who is aspiring to represent Edo South Senatorial District in the Senate, reaffirmed his loyalty to the Oba of Benin, stressing that his respect for the monarch and the palace remained unwavering.

He spoke on Wednesday during an interactive session with journalists in Benin City, where he responded to allegations circulating in political and social media circles concerning his relationship with the Benin traditional institution.

The former lawmaker said he was surprised by the allegation that he had taken the Oba to court, insisting that he had never contemplated such an action against the monarch, whom he described as the father of all Benin people.

“Why would I take the Oba to court? I am a very loyal son to the palace. I am part of the Benin royal family. I revere the throne, and my loyalty to the throne is total and absolute,” he said.