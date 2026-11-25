Former Edo State House of Assembly member, Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, has denied allegations that he instituted a legal action against the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, describing the claim as false and an attempt to drag the revered Benin traditional institution into partisan politics.
Iduoriyekemwen, who is aspiring to represent Edo South Senatorial District in the Senate, reaffirmed his loyalty to the Oba of Benin, stressing that his respect for the monarch and the palace remained unwavering.
He spoke on Wednesday during an interactive session with journalists in Benin City, where he responded to allegations circulating in political and social media circles concerning his relationship with the Benin traditional institution.
The former lawmaker said he was surprised by the allegation that he had taken the Oba to court, insisting that he had never contemplated such an action against the monarch, whom he described as the father of all Benin people.
“Why would I take the Oba to court? I am a very loyal son to the palace. I am part of the Benin royal family. I revere the throne, and my loyalty to the throne is total and absolute,” he said.
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He cautioned politicians against involving the palace in their political disagreements, arguing that the traditional institution belonged to everyone and should not become a subject of partisan controversy.
Iduoriyekemwen also expressed concern over what he described as attempts to use social media and artificial intelligence to circulate manipulated recordings and misleading information aimed at damaging his reputation ahead of the political contest.
He alleged that some individuals had resorted to personal attacks against him, his father, family members and children because of his decision to contest the Edo South senatorial seat.
The aspirant, however, distinguished the allegations against him from other legal disputes involving members of his community, explaining that some of the cases concerned traditional and community leadership issues in which his relatives and other stakeholders were involved.
He said he would not comment extensively on matters already before the courts but maintained that disputes should be addressed through established legal and traditional processes rather than being misrepresented for political purposes.
On allegations of land grabbing, Iduoriyekemwen challenged anyone with evidence that he had forcefully or unlawfully dispossessed another person of land to come forward, insisting that his reputation was important to him.
He disclosed that he had sought legal redress against some individuals over alleged defamatory publications, saying he resorted to the courts after demands for retraction and apology were allegedly ignored.
The former commissioner on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission urged political actors to focus on issues and development programmes rather than personal attacks, stressing that political differences should not undermine the unity of Edo South or the respect accorded the Benin traditional institution.
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