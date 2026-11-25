The House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled plans to investigate the alleged abuse of Free Trade Zone privileges, loss of revenue and unfair competition from the operations of Chinese companies in Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone, Ogun State.

The resolution was passed following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Rabiu Yusuf, who expressed grave concern over the breach of the Free Trade Zone scheme under the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Act, which was established to promote export-oriented industrialisation, attract foreign direct investment,

encourage technology transfer, generate employment, diversify the economy and enhance Nigeria’s

foreign exchange earnings.

The lawmaker who called for the House intervention, however acknowledged that the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone in Ogun State is a designated Free Trade Zone in Nigeria, operating under the regulatory supervision of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), with the objective of promoting manufacturing, industrial development, international trade and investment.

He said: “The House is aware that the privileges and incentives granted to enterprises operating within Free Trade Zones are special statutory concessions intended to encourage export-oriented production, investment and economic development and not to provide opportunities for the abuse of fiscal incentives or the circumvention of Nigeria’s customs and revenue laws.

“The House is concerned that Hayat Kimya Nigeria Limited, an enterprise operating within the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone, Ogun State, raised concerns regarding the alleged activities of three Chinese owned companies manufacturing sanitary products within the Free Trade Zone.

“The House is worried that according to the complaints, the three companies allegedly channel virtually 100 percent of their manufactured sanitary products into the Nigerian Customs Territory for domestic consumption, rather than undertaking the export-oriented activities for which the Free Trade Zone scheme was established, thereby raising serious questions about their compliance with applicable customs, taxation and regulatory requirements.

“The House is also aware that Section 17 of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Act provides that the export of goods from a Zone into the Customs Territory shall, except as otherwise prescribed, be subject to the same customs and licensing requirements applicable to goods imported from other countries.

“The House is further aware that Sections 134 and 137 Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023 provides for customs supervision of Free Trade Zones and requires goods admitted from a Special Economic Zone into the Customs Territory to undergo the appropriate customs procedures, including the payment of applicable duties, customs duties and fees.

“The House is cognisant that the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Investment Procedures, Regulations and Operational Guidelines require products manufactured, assembled or pre-packaged within Free Trade Zones and sold into the Customs Territory to be registered and subjected to applicable tariffs and other charges prescribed by the appropriate authorities.

“The House is also cognisant that the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025, particularly the Second Schedule, establishes specific tax conditions for enterprises operating in export processing and free trade zones, including the 25 percent threshold for sales into the Nigerian Customs Territory for purposes of the full profit tax exemption, and provide for taxation of profits attributable to sales into the Customs Territory

where the threshold is exceeded.