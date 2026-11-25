The House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled plans to investigate the alleged abuse of Free Trade Zone privileges, loss of revenue and unfair competition from the operations of Chinese companies in Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone, Ogun State.
The resolution was passed following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Rabiu Yusuf, who expressed grave concern over the breach of the Free Trade Zone scheme under the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Act, which was established to promote export-oriented industrialisation, attract foreign direct investment,
encourage technology transfer, generate employment, diversify the economy and enhance Nigeria’s
foreign exchange earnings.
The lawmaker who called for the House intervention, however acknowledged that the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone in Ogun State is a designated Free Trade Zone in Nigeria, operating under the regulatory supervision of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), with the objective of promoting manufacturing, industrial development, international trade and investment.
He said: “The House is aware that the privileges and incentives granted to enterprises operating within Free Trade Zones are special statutory concessions intended to encourage export-oriented production, investment and economic development and not to provide opportunities for the abuse of fiscal incentives or the circumvention of Nigeria’s customs and revenue laws.
“The House is concerned that Hayat Kimya Nigeria Limited, an enterprise operating within the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone, Ogun State, raised concerns regarding the alleged activities of three Chinese owned companies manufacturing sanitary products within the Free Trade Zone.
“The House is worried that according to the complaints, the three companies allegedly channel virtually 100 percent of their manufactured sanitary products into the Nigerian Customs Territory for domestic consumption, rather than undertaking the export-oriented activities for which the Free Trade Zone scheme was established, thereby raising serious questions about their compliance with applicable customs, taxation and regulatory requirements.
“The House is also aware that Section 17 of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Act provides that the export of goods from a Zone into the Customs Territory shall, except as otherwise prescribed, be subject to the same customs and licensing requirements applicable to goods imported from other countries.
“The House is further aware that Sections 134 and 137 Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023 provides for customs supervision of Free Trade Zones and requires goods admitted from a Special Economic Zone into the Customs Territory to undergo the appropriate customs procedures, including the payment of applicable duties, customs duties and fees.
“The House is cognisant that the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Investment Procedures, Regulations and Operational Guidelines require products manufactured, assembled or pre-packaged within Free Trade Zones and sold into the Customs Territory to be registered and subjected to applicable tariffs and other charges prescribed by the appropriate authorities.
“The House is also cognisant that the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025, particularly the Second Schedule, establishes specific tax conditions for enterprises operating in export processing and free trade zones, including the 25 percent threshold for sales into the Nigerian Customs Territory for purposes of the full profit tax exemption, and provide for taxation of profits attributable to sales into the Customs Territory
where the threshold is exceeded.
“The House is disturbed that any alleged failure by the companies concerned to comply with applicable customs procedures could result in substantial revenue losses to the Federal Government and confer an undue competitive advantage on the companies over similar sanitary products manufacturers operating outside the Free Trade Zone system, including Hayat Kimya Nigeria Limited and such practices may weaken local manufacturing, discourage genuine investors and defeat the objectives of the Federal Government’s industrialisation and revenue-generation policies,” he noted.
To this end, the House urged Federal Government to strengthen monitoring, inventory management, production verification and customs surveillance mechanisms within all Free Trade Zones in Nigeria to prevent the abuse
of statutory incentives and ensure that enterprises operating within the Zones fulfil their obligations under the law.
The lawmakers also tasked Federal Government on the need to ensure that all enterprises operating within Free Trade Zones enjoy the same statutory privileges and are subjected to the same regulatory compliance requirements, without
discrimination, while ensuring that companies operating outside the Zones system arenot exposed to unfair competition arising from the abuse of Free Trade Zone incentives.
Subsequently, the House mandated the joint Committees on Commerce and Customs and Excise to investigate the allegations and establish the extent of compliance by the companies concerned with the applicable statutory, regulatory and operational requirements
governing Free Trade Zone enterprises in Nigeria; and examine the implications of the alleged practices for Nigeria’s international trade and investment commitments, particularly the principles of fair competition, transparency, non-discrimination and protection of legitimate investments.
The joint Committees is also expected to determine whether existing regulatory arrangements adequately safeguard Nigeria’s
national economic interests, and cause the relevant regulatory authorities to take appropriate enforcement measures, including recovery of outstanding statutory
revenue, penalties and other sanctions as provided by law, without prejudice to the rights of the companies concerned and report within four weeks for further
legislative action.
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