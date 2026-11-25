The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 278 deaths from Lassa fever across the country in 2026, with the case fatality rate rising to 23.1 per cent, compared with 18.2 per cent recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.
The agency disclosed this in its Lassa Fever Situation Report for epidemiological week 45, covering November 2 to 8, 2026, which showed that Nigeria recorded 1,204 confirmed cases out of 9,113 suspected cases between January and November 2026.
According to the report, the 278 deaths recorded among confirmed cases represent an increase from the 178 deaths reported during the same period in 2025, when 976 confirmed cases were documented.
The NCDC also reported 18 new confirmed cases in week 45, representing an increase from the 13 cases recorded in the preceding week. The new infections were reported in Ondo, Bauchi, Edo and Plateau states.
A breakdown showed that Ondo recorded 10 cases, Bauchi six, while Edo and Plateau recorded one case each.
The report further indicated that 26 states and 122 local government areas had recorded at least one confirmed case of the disease in 2026.
Five states accounted for 87 per cent of the total confirmed cases, with Ondo leading with 37 per cent, followed by Bauchi with 23 per cent, Taraba 12 per cent, Edo 10 per cent and Benue five per cent.
ALSO READ: Edo: NDC Senatorial candidate denies dragging Oba of Benin to court
The remaining 13 per cent of confirmed infections were recorded across 21 other states.
On the demographic distribution, the NCDC said people aged between 21 and 30 years were the most affected, while the age of confirmed cases ranged from one to 93 years, with a median age of 30.
It added that the male-to-female ratio among confirmed cases stood at 1:0.9.
The agency, however, reported that no new healthcare worker was infected during the reporting week, although 54 healthcare workers had been affected cumulatively in 2026.
It said 926 patients had so far been managed at treatment centres, while 102 contacts were still under follow-up during the reporting week.
The report identified late presentation of cases at health facilities, high treatment costs, poor health-seeking behaviour, inadequate environmental sanitation and low public awareness as major challenges undermining efforts to control the disease.
On its response, the NCDC said it had finalised the second edition of the National Lassa Fever Clinical Management Guidelines and the five-year National Lassa Fever Strategic Plan for 2026 to 2030.
It also disclosed that it had trained healthcare workers, strengthened infection prevention and control programmes in high-burden states, prepositioned personal protective equipment and deployed national rapid response teams to seven states.
The agency said it had also intensified community engagement, contact tracing, active case searches and laboratory testing to support early detection and treatment.
It urged state governments to sustain community engagement throughout the year to improve awareness and prevention, while advising healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion for Lassa fever and ensure prompt referral and treatment of suspected cases.
The NCDC also called for strict adherence to standard infection prevention and control measures and stronger state capacity to prevent, detect and respond to outbreaks.
Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness transmitted to humans mainly through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats. It can also spread through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person.
WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV
- Relationship Hangout: Public vs Private Proposals – Which Truly Wins in Love?
- “No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty
- Relationship Hangout: Friendship Talk 2025 – How to Be a Good Friend & Big Questions on Friendship
- Police Overpower Armed Robbers in Ibadan After Fierce Struggle
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now