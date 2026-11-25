The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 278 deaths from Lassa fever across the country in 2026, with the case fatality rate rising to 23.1 per cent, compared with 18.2 per cent recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

The agency disclosed this in its Lassa Fever Situation Report for epidemiological week 45, covering November 2 to 8, 2026, which showed that Nigeria recorded 1,204 confirmed cases out of 9,113 suspected cases between January and November 2026.

According to the report, the 278 deaths recorded among confirmed cases represent an increase from the 178 deaths reported during the same period in 2025, when 976 confirmed cases were documented.

The NCDC also reported 18 new confirmed cases in week 45, representing an increase from the 13 cases recorded in the preceding week. The new infections were reported in Ondo, Bauchi, Edo and Plateau states.

A breakdown showed that Ondo recorded 10 cases, Bauchi six, while Edo and Plateau recorded one case each.

The report further indicated that 26 states and 122 local government areas had recorded at least one confirmed case of the disease in 2026.

Five states accounted for 87 per cent of the total confirmed cases, with Ondo leading with 37 per cent, followed by Bauchi with 23 per cent, Taraba 12 per cent, Edo 10 per cent and Benue five per cent.