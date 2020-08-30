Adeboye dedicates Wale-Oke College of Missions

GOVERNORS Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Ola Makinde, and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, were among dignitaries who graced the dedication of the Wale Oke College of Missions and Evangelism (WOCOME) on Sunday 30th August at the Olubadan Estate, Ibadan.

The event marked the commencement of the 38th Holy Ghost Convention of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, and the 38th anniversary of entering into full time ministry of the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Wale Oke.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who performed the dedication later prayed for Oyo State and particularly Governor Makinde’s administration. He also prayed for Governor Udom Emmanuel, who performed the inauguration of the building, and for Nigeria.

Taking his short exhortation from Mark 8:22-25, Pastor Adeboye recalled how almost 40 years ago the then evangelist Wale Oke brought to him a message from God, which according to him, contained 28 prophesies.

“The moment I began to read, I knew this is God speaking. He wrote in prose, but because I’m a mathematician, I broke it into pieces; and there were 28 prophesies in that sheet of paper.

“As I’m standing before you today, 27 of them have been fulfilled to the letter. So, I saw that this is not an ordinary person; God has a purpose for this young man.”

He said having seen the consummate evangelist Oke winning souls, he advised him to start a church – which he eventually obeyed after much resistance, and today the fruits of that obedience are just very obvioius.

Pastor Adeboye disclosed that he ordained Bishop Wale Oke into full time ministry, and that after seeing his commitment and vision, he did not hesitate to give his blessing when he (Oke) once again approached him to inform him of his desire to go into mission.

The highlight of Sunday event was the laying on of hands the respected cleric performed, once again, on Bishop Oke “for a clearer vision” for missions.

Both Governors Makinde and Emmanuel extolled the virtues of Bishop Oke. Makinde, for instance, in his short speech recalled how in the run-up to the governorship election when other men of God were afraid to lay their hands on him to give their blessings, Wale Oke did.

He congratulated him on the 38th Holy Ghost Convention, and commended him for putting observing COVID-19 precautions at the event.

While noting that education remains a cardinal point on which his administration hopes to build the prosperity of Oyo State, Makinde promised to assist the Sword of the Spirit Ministries in sustenance of its educational efforts.

Nigerian Tribune recalls that the Precious Cornerstone University is owned by the Sword of the Spirit Ministries.

Other dignitaries at the event include Pastor Mrs Folu Adeboye; wife of the Oyo State governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde; vice chancellor of the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Professor Dapo Asaju and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…