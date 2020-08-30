Lagos East bye-election: We’ll defeat whoever APC presents as candidate, PDP boasts

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said it is sure to coast home to victory in the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial bye-election, no matter who the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) might present as its candidate for the exercise.

The party made this vow in a statement issued and signed by its publicity secretary, Mr Taofik Gani, declaring that PDP’s asset into future elections in the state is the APC inadequacies, especially in the senatorial district where the bye-election will be holding.

The post became vacant following the demise of the incumbent, Senator Bayo Sikiru Osinowo, who was serving his first term.

Already, in both APC and PDP, aspirants have started jostling to contest the position with the two parties having already concluded with the screening exercise and preparing ready for the primaries to pick their candidates.

“The Peoples Democratic Party, Lagos State chapter has dared the APC to put forward even the Governor of CBN (Central Bank) as its candidate for the coming Lagos East Senatorial bye-election.

“We are going into the Lagos East senatorial bye-elections and other future elections with the kind of morale needed and ready to face and defeat the APC, irrespective of their eventual candidate,” the party said.

According to PDP, its assertion became pertinent following the APC narrative that a now retired affluent banker will be its flagbearer in order to overrun the party (PDP), even as it alerted Lagosians in the East Senatorial District to be wary of happenings around them ahead of the poll exercise.

“Voters in that senatorial district will not be fooled by affluence of any candidate but the physical developments sponsored and encouraged by the candidate. Any emergency largesse to the area now by any eventual candidate would be collected as gift and will not be enough to ‘steal’ the voters’ votes,” the party said.

