COVID-19: NCDC confirms 138 new cases, total now 53,865

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 138 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 53,865.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 30th of August 2020, 138 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 53865 cases have been confirmed, 41513 cases have been discharged and 1,013 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 138 new cases are reported from 14 states- Plateau (55), Lagos (15), Ebonyi (11), Oyo (11), Abia (8), Anambra (7), FCT (7), Rivers (7), Kaduna (6), Ondo (5), Kwara (3), Bauchi (1), Benue (1), Edo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by states below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,188 2,758 15,228 202 FCT 5,156 3,575 1,531 50 Oyo 3,118 1,129 1,952 37 Edo 2,578 178 2,300 100 Plateau 2,429 1,026 1,374 29 Rivers 2,141 115 1,969 57 Kaduna 2,120 131 1,977 12 Delta 1,744 157 1,540 47 Kano 1,725 134 1,537 54 Ogun 1,646 131 1,489 26 Ondo 1,539 128 1,380 31 Enugu 1,155 227 907 21 Ebonyi 984 26 931 27 Kwara 961 163 773 25 Katsina 789 308 457 24 Osun 779 30 732 17 Abia 771 66 697 8 Borno 740 37 667 36 Gombe 723 64 636 23 Bauchi 667 72 581 14 Imo 527 323 193 11 Benue 452 227 216 9 Nasarawa 434 124 298 12 Bayelsa 391 25 345 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 278 41 229 8 Ekiti 262 55 203 4 Niger 241 15 214 12 Adamawa 221 26 180 15 Anambra 214 28 168 18 Sokoto 158 4 138 16 Kebbi 93 3 82 8 Taraba 87 9 73 5 Cross River 82 1 73 8 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

138 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-55

Lagos-15

Ebonyi-11

Oyo-11

Abia-8

Anambra-7

FCT-7

Rivers-7

Kaduna-6

Ondo-5

Kwara-3

Bauchi-1

Benue-1

Edo-1 53,865 confirmed

41,513 discharged

1,013 deaths pic.twitter.com/HfTvUqmYXc — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 30, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…

Southern Kaduna Crisis: We Won’t Sweep Issues Under Carpet ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government will not sweep the major issues underlying the conflict in Southern Kaduna under the carpet so as to effectively deal with the situation. Speaking, on Thursday, at the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference during a Special Conversation, he identified the major issues to include “ensuring justice, fixing economic marginalisation and the…

NCDC confirms 138 cases