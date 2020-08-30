COVID-19: NCDC confirms 138 new cases, total now 53,865

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 138 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 53,865.
The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.
“On the 30th of August 2020, 138 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 53865 cases have been confirmed, 41513 cases have been discharged and 1,013 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 138 new cases are reported from 14 states- Plateau (55), Lagos (15), Ebonyi (11), Oyo (11), Abia (8), Anambra (7), FCT (7), Rivers (7), Kaduna (6), Ondo (5), Kwara (3), Bauchi (1), Benue (1), Edo (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by states below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|18,188
|2,758
|15,228
|202
|FCT
|5,156
|3,575
|1,531
|50
|Oyo
|3,118
|1,129
|1,952
|37
|Edo
|2,578
|178
|2,300
|100
|Plateau
|2,429
|1,026
|1,374
|29
|Rivers
|2,141
|115
|1,969
|57
|Kaduna
|2,120
|131
|1,977
|12
|Delta
|1,744
|157
|1,540
|47
|Kano
|1,725
|134
|1,537
|54
|Ogun
|1,646
|131
|1,489
|26
|Ondo
|1,539
|128
|1,380
|31
|Enugu
|1,155
|227
|907
|21
|Ebonyi
|984
|26
|931
|27
|Kwara
|961
|163
|773
|25
|Katsina
|789
|308
|457
|24
|Osun
|779
|30
|732
|17
|Abia
|771
|66
|697
|8
|Borno
|740
|37
|667
|36
|Gombe
|723
|64
|636
|23
|Bauchi
|667
|72
|581
|14
|Imo
|527
|323
|193
|11
|Benue
|452
|227
|216
|9
|Nasarawa
|434
|124
|298
|12
|Bayelsa
|391
|25
|345
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|278
|41
|229
|8
|Ekiti
|262
|55
|203
|4
|Niger
|241
|15
|214
|12
|Adamawa
|221
|26
|180
|15
|Anambra
|214
|28
|168
|18
|Sokoto
|158
|4
|138
|16
|Kebbi
|93
|3
|82
|8
|Taraba
|87
|9
|73
|5
|Cross River
|82
|1
|73
|8
|Zamfara
|78
|0
|73
|5
|Yobe
|67
|0
|59
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
