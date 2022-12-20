Address lingering power outage in communities, Ekiti govt tells BEDC

Ekiti State Government has charged the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to address the lingering power outages in many communities across the state and as well improve their service delivery.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Professor Mobolaji Aluko gave the charge in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital during a meeting with the new management of the electricity company on how to improve power supply in the state.

Aluko noted that the electricity supply to the state, ” is grossly inadequate considering the population of the state, ” stressing the need for a remarkable increase, expansion and better service to the region.”

He highlighted efforts by the state government to improve electricity supply to the state to include, “private partnership in the construction of a 5-megawatt Independent Power Project (IPP) initiated by the immediate past administration under Dr Kayode Fayemi.”

Reiterating the commitment of the present administration, Aluko said that governor Biodun Oyebanji would leave no stone unturned towards improving the electric power supply to the state, adding that the IPP would soon become operational and boost power generation in the state.

He however stressed the need for the provision of prepaid meters to ensure fair billing in the state, saying that, ” proper investigation should be conducted on what happened to the 8,000 meters announced by the Federal Government to have been given to the state during the Covid-19

lock-down.

“BEDC should look for ways of partnering with the government on how the remainder of power that would be produced from the IPP would be sold to willing private individuals and corporate organizations in the state to serve as an additional power to boost its own traditional and insufficient power supply.”

In his remarks, the permanent secretary in the ministry, Olumide Ajayi listed communities without electrical power supply including Iyemero, Ikogosi, Omuo, and parts of Ayekire Local Government Area/Gbonyin LCDA, and re-emphasized the determination of the state government, ” towards working to putting an end to the erratic power supply in the state.”

In his response, the Regional Head of BEDC, Sunday Ofiebor informed the state of the re-organization of BEDC in the state from a geographical into a region of its own.

He promised to ensure improved power supply, adding that efforts were being put in place to serve Ekiti people better, but emphasized the importance of prompt payment of bills by consumers, ” failure to pay bills is inimical to efforts at improving electricity supply to the people.”

