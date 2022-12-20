NAF commences 2022 direct short service enlistment exercise

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced the 2022 enlistment process of suitable qualified graduates and postgraduates as Direct Short Service (DSSC) cadets in various professions.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwe.

According to the statement, interested applicants must be Nigerian citizens, single, and must be between the ages of 20 and 30 years.

It added that applicants must possess a minimum qualification of Second Class Upper Division or Upper Credit from recognized Universities, Polytechnics and other tertiary institutions, adding that candidates should also note that NYSC discharge certificate is compulsory.

According to it, “Interested applicants are to apply online via NAF recruitment portal at www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng from 19 December 2022 to 30 January 2023. while applicants ” are to note that NAF enlistment processes are FREE OF CHARGE and no payment should be made at any point of the exercise.

It added that the ”NAF has NOT commissioned any agent or person(s) to carry out any activity related to enlistment into the Service and urged applicants ” to be weary of fake agents and fake online portals out there to prey on innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians.”

