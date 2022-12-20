NDDC: Ex-Niger Delta militants chide Ondo Senators for opposing Buhari’s nominee

Ex-Niger/Delta Militants from seven Niger/Delta States under the aegis of Niger/Delta Development Front (NDDF), on Monday, declared support for the nomination on the appointment of Charles Ogunmola as the Executive Director, Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Ex-Militants expressed their support despite the opposition to Ogumola’s appointment by Senators from his constituency in Ondo State.

The ex-Niger/Delta Militants chided the senators opposing Ogunmola’s appointment as insecure and leveraging on the situation to earn the goodwill of their constituents.

In the statement signed by the NDDF National Coordinator, National Secretary and National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ovie Bobarakuie, Chief Kingsley Ebiowou and Dr Solomon Orighomisan, respectively, “these senators are merely seeking cheap popularity after their earlier rejection by their constituents.”

The NDDF warned that the rejection of Charles Ogunmola would create a bad precedent if the senators continue to oppose Ogunmola’s appointment because he is not from an oil-producing area in Ondo State.

“It’s pertinent to state that while we understand that the two PDP senators from Ondo Central and South merely played destructive oppositional politics by rejecting the nominee, the only APC senator, Ajayi Boroffice, did so out of petty ethnic jealousy.

“A question for him: would he have rejected him if Ogunmola had been from any of the communities in Akoko Land where he is their Asiwaju?

“Did Senator Borofice kick when Bunmi Tunji Ojo from Akoko was made the -Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC? Of course, the answer is an emphatic No.

“It is also worth mentioning that the two PDP Senators – Akinyelure (Ondo Central) and Tofowomo (Ondo South) lost their party re-election tickets because of abysmal performance in office and are now looking for anything to hang on just to be seen to be on the side of the people,” the group said.