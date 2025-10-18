ADC will replace APC in 2027 — Aregbesola

The former Osun state governor and national secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Saturday said that the ADC now stands as the only credible alternative political party in the country ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during the official unveiling of the party’s new secretariat in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, Aregbesola said that the ruling APC had not met people’s expectations through “misrule”.

“Under the current administration, hunger has taken over the land. Governance has been reduced to personal enrichment and political intimidation”, he said.

“Nigerians are suffering because of the failure of leadership under the APC”.

The former governor described the ADC as a “party of conscience and service”, expressing optimism that the current economic hardship would turn into massive support for the ADC in the coming polls.

Also speaking, former Kwara state governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, said the emergence of the ADC marked the beginning of a new political awakening in the state.

“Kwara is going to be different because the ADC is poised to entrench a new order that reflects the collective will of our people”, Ahmed said. “Our farmers are suffering because of rising insecurity, and the government must restore confidence so our people can return to their farms.”

In the same vein, the party’s National Publicity Secretary and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the PDP was “dead and buried,” insisting that the ADC is now the only viable opposition in Kwara and across Nigeria.

“Would you believe this party was unveiled only three months ago? That shows the people have embraced us. The question is no longer whether Kwarans want the APC — they don’t. The question now is whether we can convince them that ADC is the alternative, and that’s exactly what we’ll do in 2027”, Abdullahi said.

He expressed concern over rising insecurity across the state, particularly in farming communities, urging the government to act swiftly. “Our people can’t farm safely anymore. That’s why the ADC is determined to build a party that truly serves their interests”, he said.

The event was witnessed by the ADC supporters, youth groups, and political figures who described the event as a signal that the ADC is ready to reshape Kwara’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

