ADC rejects Court judgment sacking Mark-led NWC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described Thursday’s judgment by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which it said sought to sack the David Mark-led leadership and invalidate the candidacy of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as another desperate attempt to cripple the opposition and deny Nigerians the right to choose their leaders in forthcoming general elections.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the timing of the judgment, barely 24 hours after a massive turnout at the ADC presidential campaign rally in Sokoto, exposed what it described as the growing desperation of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

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“We have reasons to believe that judgment had long been written on this case. Sokoto rally was simply trigger that stampeded its delivery. Yesterday, Nigerians came out in their hundreds of thousands to demonstrate their support for ADC and our promise of making life affordable for them. Today, they are being told that party that they support and candidates that they have supported at all levels could be erased by stroke of reckless judicial pen,” the ADC said.

The party questioned whether those behind what it described as a flawed judgment had considered its far-reaching implications for the country, warning that an attempt to invalidate its leadership could affect thousands of candidates contesting elections at local, state and federal levels.

“Do these people understand what they are playing with? This is not about Atiku Abubakar or David Mark. It is about democratic rights of Nigerians to freely choose their own leaders. It is about rights of thousands of candidates to participate in democratic process,” it said.

The ADC maintained that the judgment was legally indefensible and would be challenged through every available judicial process.

“Our objection is particularly anchored on subsisting judgment of Justice Musa Liman of same Federal High Court, delivered on 2 July 2026 in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025, which affirmed legitimacy of David Mark-led NWC and directed INEC to recognise leadership. It is settled principle of Nigerian jurisprudence that court of coordinate jurisdiction cannot sit on appeal over, review, vary or nullify subsisting judgment of another court of equal jurisdiction,” it said.

“ADC, therefore, rejects any consequential orders founded on determination that appears to disregard these fundamental legal principles. However, we await Certified True Copy (CTC) of said judgment to ascertain its precise terms, scope and operative orders,” it added.

“We have seen this script before. When they are scared that opposition is gathering steam, they use their judges in courts to influence legally indefensible judgments. But millions of Nigerians that are hungry and waiting for them at ballot box see right through them and will not sit down in silence while our democracy is taken away by courts,” the party said.

The ADC warned the APC against pursuing what it described as a dangerous attempt to eliminate political competition through judicial controversies.

“We warn APC: do not play with fires you cannot control. Peace and stability of Nigeria are bigger than ambition of any president or political party. Nobody should be so desperate to retain power that they are prepared to put entire country at risk. This is not time to play silly games with stability of this country,” it said.

“Nigeria belongs to Nigerians, not to APC. Presidency is not inheritance. If President thinks he has performed well in office, why is he afraid of competition? If APC thinks that its policies and candidates are popular, why don’t they subject themselves to free and fair elections?” it asked.

The ADC called on the judiciary not to allow itself to be used in what it described as an attempt to foist dictatorship on Nigeria.

“This is not just about ADC or Atiku Abubakar; it is ill wind that blows nobody any good,” it said.

The party urged its members across the country to remain calm and law-abiding while it pursues all legal means to address the situation.