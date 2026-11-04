ADC urges IGP to order reopening of sealed Sokoto campaign office

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to order the immediate unsealing and reopening of its state campaign secretariat in Sokoto, alleging that police operatives locked down the premises on the directives of the Sokoto State Government.

The party stated that its campaign office, situated along Ahmadu Bello Way, Sokoto, was sealed on Tuesday, November 3, by operatives attached to the Sokoto State Police Command without the backing of a valid court order or prior statutory notice.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the Deputy Director-General (Administration) of the Atiku Abubakar ADC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman (Dan Amar Sokoto), condemned the action as unlawful, unconstitutional, and a calculated infringement on the party’s fundamental rights.

“On Tuesday, 3 November 2026, officers of the Sokoto State Police Command, acting on the orders of the Sokoto State Government, sealed the State Campaign Office of the African Democratic Congress on Ahmadu Bello Way, Sokoto. No court order was shown, no notice was served, and no lawful reason has been given,” Suleiman stated.

He noted that the party had operated from the facility for more than eight years, emphasizing that the state administration cannot justify arbitrary closure without due process.

“The ADC has operated openly from those premises for more than eight years. A government genuinely interested in the ownership or occupation of a building would write and inquire. It would not deploy armed operatives to seal the doors of its political opponents on the eve of a major campaign launch,” he added.

The party framed the incident as part of an escalating pattern of state-sponsored intimidation targeted at its members and supporters across Sokoto. It referenced the recent assault on its governorship candidate, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto, four days earlier.

According to the ADC, the state government has resorted to heavy-handed tactics to suppress the party’s growing grassroots popularity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The Sokoto State Government is clearly unsettled by the organic, expanding support for the ADC and its candidates across the state, and it has chosen to respond with force rather than democratic debate,” the statement alleged.

The opposition party maintained that it would pursue all legal and constitutional avenues to reclaim its secretariat, warning that the state government and the police command would be held accountable for any breakdown of law and order resulting from the incident.

It appealed to the police high command to maintain operational neutrality and resist being weaponized against political rivals.

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police to direct the immediate unsealing of our premises and to remind the Sokoto State Command that its constitutional duty is to protect every political party equally, not to do the bidding of the ruling party,” Suleiman stated.

The ADC further called on civil society organisations, domestic and international election observers, and the diplomatic community—including the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union—to demand accountability from the Sokoto authorities over actions that undermine the rule of law.

“Democracy in Sokoto will not be locked away. The people of Sokoto will be heard,” the party concluded.