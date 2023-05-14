Yoruba actor and movie producer, Murphy Afolabi has passed away at the age of 49.

Though details of his death are yet to be confirmed, it was gathered that he died from injuries sustained when he fell in the bathroom.

The actor whose death was confirmed this morning has thrown movie industry into mourning as many of his colleagues expressed shock at his suden death.

Those who saw him days back at public events said it was unbelievable to hear that he has passed on at a young age.

Details later…