Three vehicles belonging to service provider companies and individuals in Bauchi have been arrested for violating the ban on dumping of refuse by the roadside.

The vehicles were arrested by the Inspection and Enforcement officers of the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) on Saturday at the site of the illegal dump.

The trucks were arrested along Ningi – Kano and Kari – Maiduguri roads by the officers during the routine inspection to enforce the ban on dumping of refuse in all the axis of Bauchi metropolis.

Recall that, BASEPA issued a notice banning dumping of refuse by the roadside by individuals and or waste collection service provider companies.

The Agency directed that only Dungulbi, along Gombe road as the approved and official waste dumping site for both individuals and service providers.

The practice, which the Agency considered unethical was on the verge of turning the entrances of the metropolis to unwholesome, where the Agency said the practice will not be left unchecked and directed members of the public to desist from it.

Director General of the Agency, Dr Ibrahim Kabir, said that the Agency will not relent in its efforts to deliver the mandate of keeping the state clean and healthy.

He also called on the people to support the Agency in that regard stressing that considering the importance of a clean environment, the Agency will not relent in pursuing enforcement of the environmental laws and regulations.

The arrested suspects will be charged before the Agency’s Environmental Mobile Court for environmentally related offences with the view that the judgement will serve as deterrent to others.

The Agency will also consider further violation of the directive as sabotage to the current administration’s efforts in safeguarding and promotion of public health as contained in a statement by Isyaka Laminu Badamasi, SA Media to DG BASEPA.