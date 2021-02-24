Accident claims 6 in Delta

Metro
By Alphonsus Agborh |Asaba
Accident FRSC accident, FRSC official dies

About six people lost their lives   when a lorry  laden with passengers and goats  was involved in a lone accident  in  Agbor, Delta State, on Tuesday.

Some  goats were also  killed  while others  were  injured during the accident.

Nigerian Tribune  learnt that the truck coming from the Northern part of the country,  suddenly had a brake failure close to  the popular Uromi junction, Asaba- Benin Exppressway in Boji  Boji urban  of Agbor before   screeching  to a halt.

An  eyeswitness account said  some of the passengers    jumped to death when it became obvious that the driver had lost control of the vehicle.

When contacted, the state  Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),  Mr Uchechukwu Wihioka , confirmed   the accident.

 

 

