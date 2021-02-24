Accident claims 6 in Delta

About six people lost their lives when a lorry laden with passengers and goats was involved in a lone accident in Agbor, Delta State, on Tuesday.

Some goats were also killed while others were injured during the accident.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the truck coming from the Northern part of the country, suddenly had a brake failure close to the popular Uromi junction, Asaba- Benin Exppressway in Boji Boji urban of Agbor before screeching to a halt.

An eyeswitness account said some of the passengers jumped to death when it became obvious that the driver had lost control of the vehicle.

When contacted, the state Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Uchechukwu Wihioka , confirmed the accident.

