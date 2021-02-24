Valentine: Day of love or lust?

For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction according to Isaac Newton. February 14 every year is a memorable one because of the celebration of Valentine.

This love feast is a traditional global celebration that comes with fanfare has its merits and demerits; it is a sort of mixed bag.

Many have abused the day to engage in worthless activities, this superlative flowery word ‘love’ to some mean pure love without strings attached while to some, it is a monosyllabic misplaced act of lust.

The Saint Valentine’s evolution of love is charitable giving, not exploitation in whatever guise.

If the context of a word is not known, abuse may be inevitable. Let everyone, especially youths, be guided.

Lucky Ejemasa, Lagos.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Senate screens service chiefs designate