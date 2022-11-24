Access Bank set to raise 200,000 Closa Agents in 2023

The management of Access Bank Nigeria Limited has disclosed its intention to increase its close agents from 160,000 to 200,000 nationwide in 2023.

The effort is aimed at satisfying its customers and making banking easier.

The Regional Sales Manager of the bank, Chidozie Chukwu disclosed this Thursday during the unveiling of the Access Closa agent in Owerri.

He explained further that the bank intends to reach both the rural and urban areas.

According to him, the agents were already trained to carry out all transactions of the bank, thereby preventing rush and long queues experienced at the bank.

He said, “We have already hit one hundred and sixty thousand of our agents across the nation and we are targeting two hundred thousand from now, this our Closa agents will make banking easier, and distance and long queues experienced by customers will seize.”

He said: “On our own part, it will enable us to reach out to locations where we can not reach out to, it will allow the people also to key into banking, we would be at every nook and crannies of the country.”

Chukwu noted that 100 of the Closa agents have been trained to transact business with their customers in Imo State, adding that the empowerment of the agents will reduce unemployment.

Rob Giles, Senior Retail Advisory of the bank earlier informed that customers can locate a Closa agent near them by simply searching for ‘Access Closa Agent’ on Google Maps on their phone instead of walking long distances in search of a branch.

