Court slates Dec 1 for judgment in Ogun PDP governorship ticket matter

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, slated December 1, 2023 to deliver judgment in the suit on the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after taking arguments from parties in the legal battle on the disputed ticket.

At the center of the dispute are Otunba Jimi Adebisi Lawal and Oladipupo Adebutu, both are governorship aspirants of the PDP laying claim and counterclaim to the ticket.

Lawal who contested the May 25 governorship primary election of PDP had challenged the emergence of Adebutu, alleging that unlawful and invalid delegates list was fraudulently used by PDP to conduct the election.

Lawal had prayed, among others, that the purported primary election of May 25 be cancelled and another one be conducted with the authentic adhoc delegates.

However, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in his judgment delivered on July 29 declined to hear the suit of Lawal on merit on the grounds that the primary election was a domestic affair of any political party and dismissed the suit.

The Supreme Court had, however, on November 21 ordered the Federal High Court to hear on merit, the suit filed against PDP and Adebutu by Lawal.





The judgement of the apex court, delivered by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa ordered speedy hearing in the suit after holding that the Federal High Court has jurisdiction to entertain the case.

At Thursday’s proceedings in the matter, Justice Ekwo, in compliance with the Supreme Court order, heard the case expeditiously in view of the fact that the case would lapse by December 2.

Justice Ekwo said that he would do everything humanly possible to deliver judgment in the suit on December 1.

At the proceedings, Kanu Agabi (SAN) with Ola Olanipekun (SAN) stood for Jimmy Lawal as the plaintiff while Chief Chris Uche (SAN) argued for PDP and Adebutu.

While Agabi prayed the court to grant the request of his client, Uche opposed the request and urged the court to dismiss the case on three grounds.