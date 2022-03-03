Academic excellence achievable only through hard work, dedication — Don

The vice chancellor, Mountain Top University, Makogi Oba, Ogun State, Professor Ayolabi Elijah, has said there is no other way to achieve excellence in academic pursuits than hard work, dedication, discipline, commitment and prayers.

Any other way apart from this, he said, will lead to agony.Professor Elijah made the remark while speaking at the 7th matriculation ceremony for 2021/2022 academic session of the institution, held at the Prayer City, Ogun State.

He called on the new students to thirst after knowledge,think out of the box and abide by all the rules and regulations of the institution.

Professor Elijah said Mountain Top University is unique in that it is compulsory for every student to learn a musical instrument as well as a skill.

Elijah said the institution took it as a personal responsibility to ensure that its students conform to the principles and doctrines of good behavior, modelled after Christian values.

The vice chancellor said the institution has zero tolerance for immorality and indiscipline.

“As fresh students, it is expected that you abide by all the rules and regulations of this institution and participate in all activities of the university. You must be fully committed to your studies and justify your selection out of the thousands who wanted to come and study in this noble institution,” he said. Elijah said Mountain Top University was ranked the best among private universities in less than 10 years of its existence, adding that the institution was ranked the sixth best private university in Nigeria and among the best 11universities in Nigeria.

He revealed that the university had also commenced postgraduate studies through the School of Postgraduate Studies, saying that the institution also has a vibrant Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) which offers the general public an opportunity to pursue part-time courses for five/six years, leading to the award of degrees in various disciplines. He appreciated the chancellor, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, and his wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Folashade Elizabeth Olukoya, for their relentless provisions, care and great contributions to the growth of the university, as well as members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) for their unflinching supports.