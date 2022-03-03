NPA supports Lagos traffic management with 24 motor bikes

Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr Mohammed Bello Koko, has restated the Authority’s resolve to eradicate traffic gridlocks around all port locations in the country, to ease the frustration and delays experienced by firms and persons doing business at the ports.

Bello-Koko, represented by NPA’s Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Hon. Onari Brown, made these remarks at the unveiling of 24 new motor bikes to strengthen traffic monitoring and enforcement along the access roads to the Lagos Ports complex and Tin-Can Island Port.

The Authority last year introduced an electronic truck booking system that imposed scheduling restrictions on trucks doing business at the port, and in partnership with the Lagos State Government began an enforcement campaign against indiscriminate parking of trucks along the port access roads.

As landlord and technical regulator of the port, the NPA Managing Director, at the event, again assured port operators and users that the Authority would continue to deploy innovative measures towards the elimination of all encumbrances preventing free movement of trade along the access roads to the port.

He commended the Lagos State Government and its agencies for the support provided to restore sanity on the roads in Apapa and its environs, just as he expressed his delight with the progress achieved since the introduction of the electronic call-up system for cargo trucks.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Authority, he affirmed, has seen an improvement in the evacuation of cargo from the terminals to the hinterlands, while travel time to and from the port has equally improved.

Hon. Sola Giwa, Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business Districts (CBDs) and Vice Chairman on Apapa Traffic, stated that the Lagos State Government would continue to collaborate with the NPA towards improved travel time within the Apapa corridor.

Giwa said that as landlord to the Nigerian Ports Authority, Lagos State is willing and would continue to partner with NPA to eliminate traffic congestion and travel delays being experienced by residents and business owners in Apapa.

“This is our first collaboration with the NPA and it has been successful. I can assure you that the Lagos State Government would do more to support your initiatives. However, to whom much is given, much is expected,” he added.