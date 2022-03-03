Govt urged to review Social Studies curriculum to include Peace Education

ACTING provost, Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, Dr. Ahmed Ayinla, has called for a review of the curriculum of Social Studies in Nigeria’s secondary schools to include the teaching of Peace Education.

Delivering the second inaugural lecture of the college on Wednesday, Dr. Ayinla, a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Social Studies of the college, said that Peace Education is an un-explored area of research and a tool for solving myriad of problems bedevilling Nigeria as a nation.

The lecture, titled, ‘Social Studies is Peace, Peace is Social Studies: An Alliance that Replicates Human Existence’, the lecturer said “The present Social Studies curriculum content in our secondary schools should be reviewed in such a way that the concepts that are relevant to Peace Education will be identified and reflected.

“Policy makers should not only plan for Social Studies and Peace Education in schools but provide adequate supervision for implementation.”

He tasked academics in the Social Studies-related disciplines to conduct more research in Peace Education with a view to contributing their quotas to solving the many challenges retarding growth and development in Nigeria.

“More social experts should see Peace Education as an opportunity to contribute to local and national development considering the intensified rates of ethno-religious, ethno-communal, social-political, social-cultural conflicts, crisis and terrorism, mostly occasioned by incompatible goals and values that are bedevilling the contemporary society,” he said.