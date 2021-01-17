Academic activities resume in UI, as virtual classes begin February 22

Academic activities are to resume at the University of Ibadan (UI) on Monday.

This followed last week’s approval of the revised academic calendar for the 2018/2019 session and calendar for the 2020/2021 session by the Senate of the university.

The Senate had cancelled the 2019/2020 session thereby renaming next session, 2020/2021 session.

Today’s resumption will see staff, rather than students, engage in various activities to wrap up the aborted 2018/2019 academic session.

Over the course of the next five weeks, lecturers will be involved in activities to include processing of examination results for final and non-final year students, meetings of faculty boards of examiners and consideration of first and second semester results.

Upon conclusion of the 2018/2019 session on 19th February, the 2020/2021 session is billed to commence on Monday, February 22.

According to the Senate, there will be virtual teaching for 13 weeks from February 22 for first semester of the 2020/2021 session.

The calendar, however, did not state if teaching for the second semester of the 2020/2021 session will be virtual.

