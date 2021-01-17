Rank of elderstatemen depleted in Nigeria with Martins-Kuye’s death, says Abiodun

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said that the death of former Minister of State for Finance, Alhaji Jubril Martins-Kuye, on Sunday, marked the end of an era, and more importantly, the depletion of the rank of elder statesman and progressive politicians in Nigeria.

He commiserated with family, friends, political associates of the late politician at a ripe age.

A statement issued in Abeokuta by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, quoted the governor as saying, “I have personally lost a great pillar of support, who offered useful advice to advance my political career.

“I am yet to come to terms with the passage of Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye because this is one death that inflicts not just a deep pain, but one that will linger for long, and a loss of immeasurable proportion for me as a person, to his immediate and extended families as well as the political establishment he belonged,” the statement said.

Describing the late former Minister of State for Finance as a consummate politician, a boardroom guru and entrepreneur, Governor Abiodun said, the death of Senator Martins-Kuye is a huge loss to members of his family and progressive politicians in the country.

“This is one death too many. It has not only depleted the rank of progressive politicians and elder statesmen, but also it has also succeeded in taking away a source of inspiration to many, an elder statesman who prioritizes the unity and success of the nation. JMK was a mentor to a vast array of many promising businessmen and politicians. He was very cheerful and charitable. With his death, many dreams would have been shattered because his charitable activities give hope and life to them. Indeed, a colossus has taken a bow, an orchestra has been terminated and the curtain drawn on an era,” he said.

Gov. Abiodun said he would miss the ebullient senator, popularly called JMK.

“He usually offered useful advice with his persuasive charm, sense of humour and prodigious intellect. We had hoped that he would be with us much longer to benefit more from his fountain of knowledge,” adding that but “God had a different plan and as people of faith, we take solace in the knowledge that from Him we come and unto Him is our return.”

The governor urged the bereaved family and associates to take solace in the good life he lived and pray that Allah forgives JMK’s mortal sins and admit Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye into Aljannah Firdaus.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…