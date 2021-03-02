Absurdity in TCN system operator contract recruitment

THERE is an absurdity going on in the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) of power sector which is very unreasonable and must be stopped.

TCN is now calling back their retired system operators who have either spent 35 years in service or attained statutory age of 60 years. These are tired hands who has been paid their gratuity and on monthly pension. Many of them retired as managers, senior managers and some even principal managers! They returned to take contract job as system operators in TCN 132kv stations.

These people are difficult to control for 330kv station handlers as they were juniors to these returnees! DISCOS dispatch officers always find it difficult to go along well with them as they always form ‘big ogas’ and sense of entitlement is always the order of the day!

Why are we like this in this country? We have millions of Electrical Engineering graduates both from our polytechnics and universities that are unemployed, yet TCN is recycling retired old hands that adaptation to realities of the moment in operations are difficult for.

This TCN idea is a national sabotage and indeed increasing unemployment in the country. How on earth would you bring back somebody who has retired, collected his gratuity and on monthly pension while millions of graduates roam the streets!

Young graduates are fresh, innThere is no experience they have that fresh hands if employed cannot have as well over time. They too were not born with the experience; they gathered it on the job. Give others the chance as well to realise their potentials. Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress must look into this absurdity and let it be addressed in good time. This must not continue. It is wrong!

Oyekanmi Ajani

Ibadan.

