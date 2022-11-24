Abia PDP flags off 2023 campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Thursday in Umuahia flagged its 2023 campaigns with a strong belief in total victory.

Addressing the occasion, the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu said “There is no other party in the state except PDP” and appealed to the faithful not to entertain fears of losing any elections.

Ikpeazu noted, ” I have seen pockets of others from mushroom parties. We have dustbin where we throw in the irrelevant people. The PDP should not entertain any fears. Others don’t have any party”.

He said he has laid a solid foundation for the takeoff of a great Abia, expressing his hope that the incoming administration will build upon that.

The solid foundation, he said includes the Osisioma flyover, a 30-year development plan for the state, master plans for Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia areas, as well as roads that will last for over 30 years.

In his speech, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike said “we are here today to tell you that there is nothing like going back.

“Listen to Ikpeazu. He has integrity and is a defender, hence all of us of G5 are here to tell you that the G5 will support you all.

“We stand for equity, fairness and justice.”

According to the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, “the G5 is committed to equity, justice and fairness. We stand by the truth and where we went wrong, we will apologize.

“We are here to support Ikpeazu and together we will take Nigeria to a higher height. We are ready to support and take Nigeria out of the woods”.

Also speaking, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State noted that they were in the state to support Ikpeazu, adding “2023 is going to be like no other elections in the history of Nigeria”.

Earlier, the party chairman in the state, Rt. Hon. Alwell Asiforo Okere said the occasion was a culmination of activities taking place in the 184 wards in the state, while the Director General, Abia PDP Campaign Council, Chinedum Elechi, who spoke through Stanley Ojigbo described all the party’s candidates in the forthcoming elections as credible.

According to the Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, PDP win all elections “from the top to the bottom”, while the governorship candidate, Prof. Uche Ikonne, after receiving the party flag from the PDP National Deputy Chairman, South, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja said to the crowd at the event “means God has entrusted Abia into our hands” and thanked Okezie Ikpeazu for” bringing me to this point.

