Air Peace set to commence operations to Tel Aviv

Resumes flights to Monrovia December 2

Aviation
By Shola Adekola | Lagos
Air Peace flights China,Air Peace set to expand operations to Asia, Air Peace kicks off flights, Air Peace resumes flights to Makurdi tomorrow, UAE backs down, approves seven slots for Air Peace, Air Peace commences flights into Anambra, Air Peace takes delivery of 2 new Airbus , Air Peace returns to Dubai Dec 1, foiling inflight theft, Fidelity Bank commends Air Peace for financial discipline, Air Peace makes history as first Airline

WEST and Central Africa’s largest carrier, Air Peace, is finalising plans to launch its Tel Aviv operations soon.

This came just as the airline is set to resume its Monrovia service on December 2, 2022, four years after it suspended operations to the African country.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the spokesperson for Air Peace, Stanley Olisa, disclosed that the Lagos-Monrovia service would operate three times weekly.

Olisa noted how the airline was strengthening its presence on the West Coast and providing easy connectivity to Africans while promoting commercial relations between cities and contributing to the economic prosperity of the continent.

The airline, having launched its Monrovia operations in August 2018, suspended the route in the wake of the global COVID-19 lockdown.

Air Peace leads Nigeria’s aviation industry with a network of 20 domestic routes, seven regional routes and three international destinations.

You might also like
Aviation

Dana Air airlifted over 9m passengers in 14 years, as key players commend resilience

Aviation

Mamaj conference on aviation careers’ development advocacy holds tomorrow

Aviation

IATA chief says balanced load factors, sign of sustainable recovery

Aviation

‘Completion of Lagos airport domestic runway airfield lighting, landmark’

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More