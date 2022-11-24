Air Peace set to commence operations to Tel Aviv

WEST and Central Africa’s largest carrier, Air Peace, is finalising plans to launch its Tel Aviv operations soon.

This came just as the airline is set to resume its Monrovia service on December 2, 2022, four years after it suspended operations to the African country.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the spokesperson for Air Peace, Stanley Olisa, disclosed that the Lagos-Monrovia service would operate three times weekly.

Olisa noted how the airline was strengthening its presence on the West Coast and providing easy connectivity to Africans while promoting commercial relations between cities and contributing to the economic prosperity of the continent.

The airline, having launched its Monrovia operations in August 2018, suspended the route in the wake of the global COVID-19 lockdown.

Air Peace leads Nigeria’s aviation industry with a network of 20 domestic routes, seven regional routes and three international destinations.