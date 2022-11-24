‘Completion of Lagos airport domestic runway airfield lighting, landmark’

THE Regional General Manager of South-West Airports at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Muhammed Mamman, has lamented the financial burden borne by various domestic airline operators while taxiing to and from the international runway 18R/36L during the15 years the domestic runway 18 Left lacked the all important airfield lighting.

Speaking at an event organised by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to appreciate all stakeholders who saw to the completion of the installation of the facility, Mamman described the completion of the airfield installation as a landmark in the annals of the Lagos airport, coming 15 years after the contract awarded to upgrade the domestic runway mysteriously left out the airfield lighting aspect.

Mamman described the successful installation of the airfield lighting as an exhibition of commitment to safety, the growth of the sector and national development by the management of FAAN.

“Our appreciation goes to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) led by President Muhammadu Buhari who approved funds necessary for the implementation of this safety-critical project.

“We are immensely appreciative of the doggedness of the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who vigorously pursued the continued elevation of civil aviation in Nigeria and provided the requisite oversight for this AFL project,” he said.

Mamman particularly recognised the strategic vision of the FAAN leadership team led by the Managing Director, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, in ensuring the installation of the airfield lighting, saying the feat could not be wished away.

According to him, the perseverance and tenacity demonstrated by critical stakeholders, airline operators, handlers, and the entire aviation family cannot be forgotten in a hurry, stressing that the financial outlay borne by various operators in taxiing to and from the International Zone Runway 18R/36L was the exhibition of commitment to safety and the growth of the industry, and to national development.

“The devotion and professionalism demonstrated at various times and levels by our technical and non-technical staff and/or departments at MMIA in ensuring the success of the audacious project are immensely appreciated.

“It shows evidently that FAAN has all it takes to continually bring safety, security, and comfort to its customers,” Mamman added.