Adelowo Oladipo | Minna

THE Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has inaugurated a 13-man member endowment fund Board of Trustee for the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, with the former head of state, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubaka, named as the chairman of the board.

Inaugurating the board at the Council Chamber of the Government House, Minna, Governor Sani Bello charged the board to explore all avenues to turn the university into an education centre of excellence in the country.

He said that the board members were carefully selected based on their track records

The Governor said that among the terms of reference of the board is “to provide advice that will lead to the growth and development of the university.”

He added that the board would operate within the confines of the ethics of IBBU, Lapai, or as applicable to the laws of the state.

“The board of trustees shall serve as advisory to the visitor on endowment matters of the university and shall intervene with the governing council concerning the management of the institution as well as look at other areas that will promote and develop IBBU to a greater height,” he said.

The Governor also urged all the 25 local government councils in the state to see the need to support the university at the event.

Chairman of the board and former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar assured the governor of the board’s resolve to serve and contribute its quota to the development of the university.

Abubakar who acknowledged the present financial challenges in the country, however, implored the governor to make funds available for the success of the assignment.

He commended those who are supporting the growth of the university and appealed to the local government councils to do more.





Other members of the board are; Engineer Inuwa Musa Kuta as vice chairman I, Dr Suleyman Ndanusa, vice chairman II, Hajiya Aisha Ndanusa Ahmed, as the representative of the donor groups and the vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu,.

Others are, Alhaji Musa Ango Abdullahi as the congregation representative; Professor Ibrahim Hassan, as Senate representative; Dr Idris Abu as the representative of the Alumni of the university, and Babangida Bala Jatau as the secretary of the board.

Meanwhile, the permanent secretaries of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology; and Local Government are all statutory members.