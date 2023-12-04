About 5,249 students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, will be awarded various degrees and diplomas at the 12th convocation ceremony slated for Friday, December 8, 2023.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Olugbenga Lge, disclosed this on Monday at a press conference, heralding the institution’s convocation ceremony. He said no fewer than 42 of these students graduated with a first-class division.

He said among the converging graduands, 180 are receiving postgraduate degrees, with 24 in the PhD category, explaining that “of the graduating class, 42 achieved First Class; 1,088 in Second Class Upper Division; 2,264 in Second Class Lower Division; and 605 in Third Class.”

Ige expressed optimism that the graduating students of the institution would make a great impact in saving the nation’s economy, saying the graduates are equipped with essential skills, including entrepreneurial competencies, that would have significant contributions to the nation’s economy.

According to him, “We are confident that what the university releases to society during this convocation ceremony are graduates equipped, not only with essential skills that make them significant contributors to the nation’s and world’s developmental trajectory but also with entrepreneurial competencies essential in an economy fostering private enterprise.”

Speaking on the convocation programmes, Ige said: “As is customary, we have scheduled a series of week-long activities for this year’s convocation ceremony.

“We commenced last Friday, December 1, 2023, with Jumat Prayers, followed by a keep-fit exercise for staff and students on Saturday, December 2.

“Today’s press briefing marks the third event among others in our lineup for the week. The exhibition (Research, Development, and Innovation Fair) will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, December 5. Later the same day, the Convocation Play, “Malokun,” will be performed by The Ajasin Varsity Theatre, comprising both staff and students of the university. Wednesday, December 6, has been dedicated to a friendly match and various games.

“This year’s convocation lecture is scheduled for Thursday, December 7, and will be delivered by Mr Martins Oloja, Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of The Guardian Newspapers, Lagos.

“He will speak on the topic: ‘Internationalisation of University Education for Global Relevance: Experiences, Barriers, and Prospects.’ The Conferment of First Degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, and Higher Degrees, along with the Presentation of Prizes, is slated for Friday, December 8th, and Saturday, December 9th, 2023.

“The Visitor to the University, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is expected to grace the procession on December 9.

“The grand finale, an interdenominational Christian service, will take place on Sunday, December 10. It is important to note that all these events, pivotal in heralding the convocation proper, will be held on the university campus.”

The AAUA VC appreciated the university alumni association, adding that the university continued to support students through the dedicated Students’ Support Centre.

“Our university encourages our students to hone their skills, particularly in sports, entertainment, and artistic performances, yielding gratifying outcomes.

“The numerous academic laurels achieved by some of our academic staff and collectively as a university in recent times further underscore the quality of AAUA’s academic programmes, the cornerstone of our reform efforts in recent years,” he said.

