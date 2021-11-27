A call for gender-equitable policies in Nigerian basic schools

Historically, Nigerian girls’ education has always been vulnerable to crises, even as the barriers to access and learning that girls already face under normal conditions are often exacerbated in times of emergency — whether due to armed conflict, natural disasters, or epidemics.

Yet, in this regard, there is limited research in the country — where nearly two-third of the out-of-school population has been female — to understand how girls are affected by efforts to safely ensure access to quality education during emergencies.

I will be basing this reflection mainly on my research in Oyo State secondary schools.

Through qualitative research with the Oyo State Ministry of Education, private-sector education partners of the government, broadcast stations, female and male upper-secondary school students, and members of community-based school governing boards and school management committees, as well as analysis of School on Air (SOA) programme content, my study will highlight the gendered constraints on girls’ participation in SOA and education during emergencies.

Secondary school girls in Oyo State value education and, barring external hindrances, are intrinsically motivated to complete their schooling. When asked what influenced their decision to return to school after the protracted closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, girls — both those who participated in SOA and those who did not — said it was simply a natural course of action, as the alternative was unthinkable. This obvious desire for education must always be safeguarded, especially during crises.

However, when Oyo State Education in Emergency (EiE) planners were asked about efforts to systematically address differences in male and female students’ participation in schooling and the causes of such differences — particularly during the crisis — they reported not taking into consideration potential gender-related barriers in the design and implementation of the SOA programne.

One of the education ministry official involved in the SOA planning, commented, “The reason we are not always that sensitive about gender here is that education is our legacy in the Southwest. So, whether you give birth to a male child or a female child, you will be very sure you must send him or her to school at least up to the university level. So, we don’t put a gender clause into most of our policies because that is the way it plays out naturally.”

EiE planners’ gender-blind perspective in Oyo State conflated with general as well as gendered constraints on girls’ participation in SOA. Girls lacked significant control of their time and had limited access to technology. Whether they were at home doing chores, sent to learn dressmaking or hair-styling, or at work on a farm — for those in rural areas — girls were less likely to have the time to engage in SOA lessons.

Girls also faced instructional modes that did not address the gendered way we learn by giving opportunity to pause, reflect, or seek detailed explanations during lessons.

One girl stated that instead of futile attempts to grasp the on-air-lessons, she simply took notes to discuss later with a private lesson tutor, who would then offer clearer explanations.

Girls also received content that reinforced gender biases. For instance, in lessons on government, generic roles such as president and governor were consistently described using male pronouns. The absence of direct parental or community engagement beyond radio and television jingles about SOA further deterred girls’ meaningful participation in the programme, especially in remote and rural areas.

Another girl stated, “If they [the government] want us to learn at home, then they have to first talk to our parents to allow us to concentrate; otherwise they [the parents] will just be disturbing us every time.”

This underscores not only the imperative to continue educating girls during emergencies, but equally the importance of ensuring that girls get the most from that education.

To address this gap, my research as a 2021 Echidna Global Scholar explores how the EiE intervention of Nigeria’s Oyo State SOA programme addressed issues of access, quality, and relevance for girls in upper-secondary school during the COVID-19 school closures from March to September of 2020.

To ensure that no girl goes without an education, even in times of emergency, governments and EiE stakeholders must prioritise girls’ needs and integrate gender-responsive and transformative approaches into EiE planning.

Secondly, governments and education stakeholders need to establish permanent systems for EiE planning, policy, design, and implementation that place girls — and girls’ voices — at the center, and constantly reinforce mechanisms for entrenching gender-responsive guidelines across ministries of education, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and education stakeholders at all levels.

Thirdly, EiE planners must expand their focus beyond programme delivery to improving learning outcomes. This renewed lens would make EiE programmes more responsive to the needs, challenges, and differentiated patterns of participation in formal education by the most vulnerable and marginalised schoolchildren, especially girls.

Lastly, ministries of education need to directly involve communities to promote parental support and ensure that the most vulnerable children have access to EiE interventions, particularly in remote and marginalised areas.

My research found that communities in Oyo State were instrumental in creating structures for supplemental access to SOA, demonstrating that governments should build on local initiatives where they exist and actively promote them when they have been slow to emerge.

A gender-responsive EiE approach in Nigeria must systematically address the root causes of differentiated patterns of male and female participation in formal education during crises in order to ensure that girls — like boys — can continue learning during such times and in an effective, high-quality manner.

Failure to incorporate a gender-responsive approach into EiE has high-cost implications, not only for the girls themselves, but also for policymakers, development actors, and communities at large.

Edem Ossai is a Nigerian lawyer and founder of MAYEIN. She will be presenting the research findings in this piece at the U.S. Brookings Institute’s workshop tagged ‘Girls’ education research and policy symposium: Protecting rights and futures in times of crisis’ on November 30.

