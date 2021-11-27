Nigeria’s 2021 Miss Globe delegate, Esther Gabriel, receives heroine’s reception

Esther Gabriel, Nigeria’s representative, who emerged first runner-up at the recent Miss Globe pageant grand finale held in Albania, received a hero’s welcome at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State when she returned to Nigeria recently.

The fashion model and environmentalist, who is currently in her final year at the University of Port Harcourt, made history by beating over 50 contestants from several countries around the world to place second just behind Philippine’s Maureen Montagne who was crowned Miss Globe 2021.

Esther had earlier won Miss Tourism Africa in 2019 before she contested and emerged as one of the top queens at the Beauty of Africa International pageant 2021. She currently owns a beauty brand, Kanma skincare and runs an NGO, Ogechikanma Foundation, a platform she uses to touch and impact many lives in her community.

Also as an advocate, Esther has taken extraordinary actions over the past few years to organise several educational campaigns for youths with a focus on girl-child education, following the potential inherent in them for national development.

During an interview session at the airport, the Abia State-born beauty queen expressed excitement at making the country proud while challenging young models and girls to stay focused in their respective careers.

“I feel really overwhelmed to become the first Nigerian to ever place second in the Miss Globe pageant competition. It’s an honour that will stay with me for years.

“This is to every young model and girl child out there who aspires to reach the zenith of their career, never give up and keep pushing,” she said.

Quizzed on her next move, she said: “I have to meet and thank everyone who supported me in the journey; my lovely family, Baip organisation, friends and my institution (Uniport).”

“I also look forward to possible deals and partnerships with interested brands. Lastly, continue my charity outreach which has been a stronghold and my most cherished contribution to humanity.”

