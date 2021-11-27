Adedokun Adeyemo becomes 4th president of Akobo Lion’s club

On Saturday 20, November 2021, the International of Lions Clubs (District 40481 Nigeria), Akobo Integrity Lions Club, Ibadan held its investiture ceremony of the newly-elected president and other officers for 21/22 Lion year.

As usual, the event was laced with pomp and pageantry as the officers led by the newly- elected president, Lion Emmanuel Adedokun Adeyemo were installed into office for the 2021-2022 Lion year.

The ceremony took place at the prestigious Providence Arena Event Centre and Hotel at Akobo, Ibadan. Some of the officers included, Sola Adeola, Abass Adekunle Bokunmbwe, Adegbola Ayodeji and David Kehinde Akinwale.

Others are, Akinbola Abayomi Gbolahan, Adeboye Abosede Jumoke, Caleb Olubusayo Fagade, Oyewole Oyelade and Toyeshe Lawal, Shola Adelere, Dayo Adedigba, Clement Ayoade, Afolayanka Folasade and Bayo Bhadmus .

Lion Rasheed Ologundudu, the District Governor of the Lion Club in his address congratulated the officers, saying he was delighted that members of the club, having been convinced of their desire to serve the underprivileged and the people, resolved to elect them into office.

While addressing the president in particular, he said: My dear president, please ensure that integrity, accountability and transparency are your watchwords so that efficiency is brought to bear in whatever you lay your hands on, particularly in the judicious use of funds.”

Ologundudu further stated that in addition, it was important to inform the general public and of course some of the guests who might be interested in joining their noble cause that this year as a district, they have core projects.

He said the first one being the Ibadan Diabetes Screening and Treatment Centre and that the second being the Eye Care projects across the length and breadth of their district.

And the president, Lion Emmanuel Adedokun Adeyemo (NLCF) in his acceptance speech thanked God for the opportunity to witness another investiture ceremony of the club.

Adeyemo said he was most honoured to be elected the 4th president of the great Akobo Integrity Lions Club, District 40481 Nigeria and that with the help of his Board members and Fellow Club members, they should be rest assured that he would do his best to meet and surpass the task at hand.

He said: Dearest Lions and wonderful guests, with the love and support that I have received so far, I, Lion Emmanuel Adedokun Adeyemo humbly accept to serve as your president for 2021/2022 Lions year in all honesty, humility, transparency and accountability.

“I want to use this medium to express our appreciation to all our distinguished guests for honouring our invitation. Let me bring to your notice, our distinguished guests and non-Lions that Lions Club International was founded in 1917 by Melvin Jones in Chicago, USA to provide a platform to service the needs of the society.

“Today, Lions Club International is the global leader in community and humanitarian service with membership of over 1.4 million in over 200 countries. And Lions Club International remains the only Service club with consultative status with United Nations (UN).”

He expressed appreciation to the Chairman of the occasion, Mr Richard Ogunmola, the chief launcher, Otunba Babatunde Fasanmi, Royal Father of the day, HRM Oba Sakirudeen Oyewol Akanni Oyelere, Eedu II, Onifiditi of Fiditi, Royal Guest of Honour, Oba Strphen Babatunde Aluko, Oniberekodo Ijesa Awonbiogbon 1, the Guest Speaker, Oloye Lekan Alabi, the Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadanland and the Mother of the day,, Mrs Dupe Oluniyi among other distinguished guests who graced the occasion.

