9mobile has announced its partnership with the Cross River State government to accelerate development and growth in the state.

The Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, announced this at a business meeting with the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, on the sideline of the International Cooperation and Investment Summit, held in Calabar, recently.

Peschel informed Senator Otu that 9mobile is open to partnership to offer simple, prompt services of benefit to his administration and the state.

He said, “We propose to build a data centre that will be instrumental in hosting any government data and form the basis of digitalising administrative processes.

“This will be one of the enablers of improving security in the state and will be based on the build, operate and transfer model. This centre will also help educate and partner with universities to deepen learning.”

He explained that data centres are vital to global connectivity and the continuity of daily business operations, adding that the benefits of having the data centre would be to support business applications and provide services such as data storage, management, backup and recovery.

“Others benefits include productivity applications, such as email, high-volume e-commerce transactions, powering online gaming communities as well as big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence which will be beneficial to the state,” he added.

9mobile also offered to provide electronic governance and contribute to the digitisation efforts of the government, including the digitalisation of the government’s administrative processes for better service delivery.

While receiving the 9mobile delegation, Senator Otu, said the state is an investment-friendly place and is an ideal hub for investment within the South-South zone.

He praised 9mobile for being a worthy partner, saying he was pleased with the offer of further investment in the state through the proposed PPP projects.

Through participation in PPP, 9mobile will contribute its expertise, resources and investment by bringing employment opportunities to Cross River State. Business owners and entrepreneurs would get access to affordable and seamless connectivity.





