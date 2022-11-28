8 things to consider when getting a smartphone

The use of smartphones has become an integral part of our lives in today’s world.

Hardly will you get to any setting in today’s society without seeing one or two individuals making use of smartphones, young ones included.

When the need arises for us to get smartphones, it is expedient we consider certain factors before arriving at our final decision on the type of smartphone we will be getting.

Such factors include the storage capacity of a phone, the battery, camera, durability, processor, build quality and the operating system of such device.

Discussed in this article are important things to look out for in a smartphone in order to ensure that you get quality for any amount you intend on spending.

1. Durability

Before purchasing a new phone, one of the important things to check out is the phone’s durability.

You don’t want to get a smartphone that wouldn’t last you for a long while especially if you are prone to dropping your smartphone.

Ensure you check the build, that is, the durability of a phone before you consider getting it.

2. Battery

Another factor you should not overlook when getting a smartphone is the battery.

Even if you stay or work in an area where there is 24-hour power supply, it is still important you get a phone with a durable battery.

You surely don’t want to have to take your charger with you everywhere you go, so, pay special attention to the capacity of a smartphone battery.

If you are a heavy user, the battery life of a smartphone is what you shouldn’t overlook when getting a smartphone.





3. Display

The size and resolution of the display you should look out for when getting a smartphone depend on how you use your smartphone.

If you often stream videos, edit photos or videos, or download and view movies, then a smartphone display ranging from 5.5-inch to 6-inch, full-HD or QHD resolution should be good enough for you.

Anything larger than a 6-inch display not just makes the handset extra bulky, but also difficult to carry around.

If you are a regular user and largely use the smartphone for checking emails, chatting and browsing social media apps, then anything from 5-inch to 5.5-inch HD or full-HD display handsets is perfect

4. User interface/OS

The user interface and the OS version are also key factors to consider when choosing a smartphone.

These are the interfaces that you will have to interact with each time you need to access your smartphone, so, it should be easy and simple.

As you go out and purchase a new smartphone, read up on the Android histories, or at the very minimum compare the changes between some of the recent versions.

5. Storage

When purchasing a new mobile phone, among the most crucial features to consider is battery life.

A large part of the smartphone’s storage is taken away from the OS and the apps the device comes pre-installed with.

So, a storage capacity of 16GB/32GB/64GB or more doesn’t really come with the exact mentioned space.

If you like to keep less number of apps on your device, you can go for 32GB storage and if you want more space you can go for 64GB or 128GB variants.

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before purchasing a new phone, especially when using an online purchasing platform like Jumia.

6. Camera Quality

Another important thing to look out for before purchasing a smartphone is the quality of the camera.

Just having a higher number of megapixels does not mean that a smartphone camera is better.

A higher number of pixels mean that the size of the image is bigger, which becomes more sharper when seen on a small screen. Several specifications such as camera aperture, ISO levels, pixel size, autofocus and more should be checked as well.

7. Processor and RAM

The CPU is the heart of a gadget, and its total performance is determined by it.

It should also be noted that the quantity of RAM available in a smartphone is critical for any CPU to perform at its optimum capacity.

When making your purchase, ensure you’re going with a smartphone that an excellent processor and RAM.

8. Availability of spare parts and accessories

One major thing people fail to consider when buying a new smartphone is the availability of spare parts and accessories.

Resist the urge to buy smartphones from new or uncommon telecommunications companies.

Rather look for products from popular brands like Infinix, Apple, Xiaomi, Tecno, etc.

This is in order to save you from the unnecessary stress of having to ship spare parts or accessories of your phone in case it breaks down.

Always ensure that the smartphone you’re about to buy has a service center/phone accessory store from which you can obtain all the parts and accessories you might need in your locality.

It is important that you put the above factors into consideration before getting your next smartphone, as this will help you make the best decision with regard to getting a smartphone.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE