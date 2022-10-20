Online shopping: What to know before ordering products

The world we are living in now is a global village and the use of online shopping platforms has become the new normal.

Online shopping has a lot of advantages associated with it as it is convenient, stress-free, and cost-effective. But regardless of these benefits, online shopping also has its downsides.

There are certain things you should know and do before you go ahead with making a purchase online, as there have been instances where the quality of what people see online is not what is delivered to them.

Having knowledge of certain things before ordering products online will help you make the most of the various online shopping websites.

Here are things you should know and do before ordering products online.

1. Read about the legality of the company before purchasing any product

Inasmuch as it is easier and more convenient to buy online, it is important to know that there are some fraudulent individuals who create online shopping platforms as a means of ripping people of their hard earned money.

So, before making a purchase on any online shopping platform, you need to check the legality of such website by using Google Trusted Stores, a verification system for all online shopping sites, where users can determine which shop is trustworthy or not.

Here are 5 ways to avoid online shopping scams

2. Have an experienced person put you through if you are a first timer

As much as I know that trying new things out ourselves is the best but with regards to online shopping, I feel it is best and safer to have an experienced person put you through the first time.

I wanted to get an item on one of the online shopping platforms recently and I got stuck while trying to make payment for my order. I tried going through their FAQ section but I still didn’t know how to go about it since I was a first-timer.

With the help of a friend who has been using the platform over time, I was able to place my order seamlessly.

So, if you have an experienced person around, ask for their help if you’re a first timer as this will save you a lot of stress.





3. Look beyond the pictures

Before ordering any product online, you need to examine the product details and description carefully.

The majority of online consumers myself inclusive make most of our purchases based on the images of the product displayed.

We don’t take time to read and understand the details of the products.

To make the right online purchase, you need to always check the product description before adding the item to your cart.

It is time we stopped falling prey to edited and photoshopped pictures which may distort the item’s real appearance.

4. Know the company’s return and refund policy

For every online shopping platform, there is always a return and refund policy. That is, there is information on how you can return their products within a duration of time and how they can refund your money.

Making purchases without having a good understanding of an online shopping platform’s return and refund policy can put you in trouble in cases where your order was cancelled or you need a refund.

It is expedient for you to read through the company’s website for their return and refund policy before placing an order.

5. Read product reviews before making a purchase

One thing some of us fail to do when making online purchases is to read product reviews.

For every product, there is always a place where previous buyers of the product drop their comments about the product.

So, checking through a product review first before making a purchase saves you from buying an item that is not good enough for the price and purpose for which it is displayed.

The best way for you to get the best products is through reviews.

6. Available payment plans

Every online shopping platform has a number of payment plans. For instance, on Jumia ,you can pay through bank transfer, use of cards, pay on delivery or through vouchers.

So, before you make a purchase on any online shopping platform, have a good understanding of the different payment plans and which you think works best for you.

Knowing this will help you navigate the platform easily.

7. Shipping cost

Shipping cost varies from one online shopping platform to another and the cost is dependent on your location, the product, the size, and the date you want your order delivered.

Some online shopping companies offer “free shipping” for some of their goods especially those bought in bulk.

Having a knowledge of the shipping cost can help you save in a way.

In all, online shopping is the new normal that is gradually displacing traditional markets.

Ensure you have a good understanding of the above before you make your next online purchase especially if you are a first-timer.

