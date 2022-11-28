Things to consider when getting a PC

A personal computer, popularly known as a PC, has gradually become a must-have gadget in most sectors and homes in today’s world.

This indispensable tool has found its way into our lives and has remained relevant over time.

With access to this gadget also comes the need for enlightenment on things to consider or look out for when purchasing a PC.

So when it’s time to buy a PC, it’s important you ask yourself questions like – what do I intend on using this PC for? How much memory do I need? What type/capacity of storage do I need? How many processors do I need? Do I need a dedicated graphics card, and so on?

These and many more are questions you need to ask yourself and provide genuine answers to before purchasing a PC.

Discussed in this article are important factors to consider before getting a PC.

1. The processor

An important factor to consider when buying any PC is the processor.

This is the heart of the machine, and it determines how fast your computer will be.

The most important thing to look for in a processor is its clock speed, measured in GHz.

The higher the clock speed, the faster your computer will be. You’ll also want to pay attention to the processor’s number of cores.

A dual-core processor is a minimum these days, but a quad-core or even an octa-core processor will give you even more speed.

You’ll also need to pay attention to the processor’s number of threads.

This measures how many tasks the processor can handle simultaneously, which is important for multitasking.





2. Memory

When choosing a PC, memory is just as important as the processor.

RAM, or random access memory, is what your computer uses to store data temporarily.

The more RAM your computer has, the more things it can keep in memory at once, making it run faster.

Most computers these days come with at least 4GB of RAM, but 8GB or 16GB is even better.

3. Graphics card

The graphics card is another important component you should consider before getting a PC.

This part of the computer handles graphics processing, and it’s especially important for gaming and multimedia activities.

When purchasing a PC, you should consider the number of cores, clock speed and bandwidth of a graphics card and its compatibility with your PC.

The number of cores is important because it determines how many tasks the card can handle simultaneously.

The higher the clock speed and bandwidth, the faster the card will be.

4. Storage

Storage is another vital part to look out for when choosing a PPC.

This is because this is where all your data is stored, including your operating system, programs, and files.

There are two main types of storage: HDD and SSD.

HDD, or hard disk drive, is the traditional type of storage. It’s slower than SSD, but it’s more affordable.

SSD, solid state drive, is newer and faster but more expensive.

If you can afford it, SSD is the way to go. But HDD is still a good option if you’re on a budget.

5. Operating system

The operating system is the software that runs your computer.

The two most popular operating systems are Windows and macOS.

Windows is more popular for PC gaming, while macOS is preferred for creative activities like video editing and graphic design.

To know more, kindly read up on the operating systems for PCs.

6. Warranty and return policy

Every organisation that deals with electronic gadgets like PC always have a warranty and return policy.

So, when getting a PC, it’s important you know the warranty and return policy of any store you’re patronising.

Most computers come with at least a one-year warranty, but some companies offer longer warranties for an additional cost.

You should also be aware of the company’s return policy.

When buying your PC, remember these factors to ensure you choose the best PC that will serve your needs.

