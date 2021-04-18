73 missing, about 2000 displaced as gunmen attack Taraba community

At least 73 people are said to be missing and about 2000 others, mostly women and children have been displaced, following the attack on the Dogon-Gawa community in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

A local resident, Mr James Orya told our correspondent in a telephone interview on Sunday that the attack happened on Friday morning.

Orya explained that the attackers came in from Takum axis in two Hilux vans and started shooting sporadically injuring two people in the process.

“I sat under a tree with some of my relations when suddenly we saw two white Toyota Hilux vans coming from Takum axis into the community.

“There is a major road that passed through our community from Takum to Katsina-Ala and vehicles usually ply the road, so seeing the two Hilux vans was not strange until their occupants started firing gunshots at us.

“About 2000 residents of the community have fled and most of them are taking refuge in the neighbouring Benue State.

“The attackers burnt over 30 houses, injure two persons and cut down economic trees during the raid on the community,” he said.

Orya called on Governor Darius Ishaku and security agencies to investigate the attack and ensure the quick return of the displaced people, mostly farmers, to continue their farm work as the rainy season approaches.

Chairman of Takum Local Government Council, Mr Shiban Tikari told journalists that a policeman was killed at Dogongawa on Saturday.

Tikari who said he was around the area when the incident happened blamed the killing of the policeman on the remnants of Gana boys.

Our correspondent reports that two policemen were killed in the community at a checkpoint about two weeks ago.

