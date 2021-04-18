Obiano to rebuild school destroyed by windstorm in Anambra community

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State promised to rebuild Father Joseph Memorial High School, destroyed by a windstorm at Aguleri Community, in Anambra East local government area of the state.

The President of Old Boys Association of Father Joseph Memorial High School, Aguleri, Doctor Emman Ude-Akpeh, who disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Awka, on Saturday, expressed shock over the level of destruction done to structures in the school by a windstorm that stroke the area, early last week.

Ude-Akpeh however commended the governor for his prompt response by visiting the school to ascertain the level of damage done to the school which also serves as holding camps during flood incidents.

He expressed the hope that the state government and other stakeholders including the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA and the Federal government would cooperate to bring normalcy to the lives of over two thousand students whose accommodation blocks were affected by the windstorm.

The President noted that for the governor to visit the school with the commissioners for Works, Engr. Marcel Ihejiofor and that of Housing, is a clear indication that he (Obiano), is always ready to listen to the yearnings of Ndi-Anambra.

“We know that as he said, he will wipe away our tears before long. He came with at least two Commissioners – the Commissioner for Works, and the Commissioner for Housing. He gave instructions immediately, on the spot, as to what is to be done. We know he will do what he said.

On behalf of the entire Old Boys Association, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), and the School authorities, we thank him immensely and pray that the Almighty God will continue to empower him to continue the great works he has been doing for the people of the state.

He also thanked the federal government for its quick response by sending the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA alongside SEMA for on the spot assessment of the level of destruction to Father Joseph Memorial High School as well as in other schools and residential buildings affected in Aguleri community.

