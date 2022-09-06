7 things you should keep in mind when dating an introvert

Dating an introvert can be full of surprises as they may appear shy in the beginning, but as you begin to know them, they may amaze you with their creativity, insights, or even brilliance. Not all introverts can be put in the same category, and like in many relationships, there are chances things may not work out in the end.

To understand an introvert, one needs to spend a considerable amount of time with them. If you want a long-term relationship, an introverted person can be a good choice as they make for loyal and loving partners because they will probably not hurt you and be sensitive to your feelings. Introverts may not be the best conversation starters, but most of the time, they have the best things to say. Dr. Chandni Tugnait, a psychotherapist, and life coach, outlined some things to know when dating an introvert. Here are some of them.

1. Not necessarily shy

Introverted people are not necessarily shy. Many introverts are outgoing and sociable. It is just that they prefer smaller groups or one on one interactions.

2. Make great partners

An introvert will make for a deep, meaningful relationship. They might not be the life of the party, but you can be sure they will be there for you when you need them the most.

3. Great listeners

One of the best things you might not know about an introvert is that they are great listeners. If you need to talk or rant about something, they are the best person to go to. They are always happy to lend a listening ear.

4. Not the best at small talk

Introverts might not be the best at small talk because they prefer deeper conversations. When looking for someone to have an idle chat with, introverts might not be your type.

5. Deep thinkers

Introverts are deep thinkers and are very insightful personalities. If you are looking for someone to have a meaningful conversation with, an introvert is your type.

6. They are creative

Creativity deals with thinking. For a person to be creative, he has to be a deep thinker. Since introverts are deep thinkers, they are quite creative as well. If you need someone to help you with a project or come up with new ideas, look for an introvert.





7. They read people

Introverts are good observers and listeners. They are quite good at reading people. If you need honest feedback or you need someone to help you understand a person better, an introvert is your go-to person.

