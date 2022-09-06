Eight ways to work smarter, and not harder

You might have heard the saying that you need to work smarter, not harder. Adjusting your routine and method just a bit can enhance your overall productivity and performance.

There are so many distractions in life that make it hard for some people to focus. If you want to work smart, you need to find little things you can work into your day to make you more efficient. These are things you can do to help yourself work smarter and accomplish more than you ever thought possible.

1. Do the hardest tasks first

In the morning, your brain is not bogged down as you’ve had a good night’s sleep. Schedule the most challenging or laborious task for early in the day because, most of the time, most people have less energy after lunch. You should save the lighter jobs till after lunch.

2. Get a routine

You must create a routine for yourself to follow when using goal setting. You should have a small checklist of your startup activities every morning. You should also do the same every evening.

Your brain works better when you have a routine to follow and when you have processes in place. It keeps you on task.

3. Set small, achievable daily goals

You are setting yourself up for failure when you set goals that are impossible for you to complete. Stop looking at all you have to do for the week or month. Rather, focus on the day. Always keep things small and achievable. You should schedule your day and set achievable daily goals so that you will have accomplished something tangible when the day is over.

4. Start the day with positivity

If you want to work smart and get more done, you should start the day positively. Your attitude can dictate a lot about how much you accomplish in a day. To start the day with positivity, you can try positive affirmations to help get you geared towards success.

5. Don’t force yourself beyond your limitations

Everyone has a point where they are burned out for the day. Knowing when you hit this place, and learning to stop is essential. When you reach the maximum amount of work you can do, you will not be very productive if you keep going.

When you push yourself beyond reasonable expectations, you are wasting your time and the little energy you have left. Working smart is knowing your parameters and not forcing yourself beyond those limitations.





6. Focus on one thing at a time

Multitasking makes you less efficient and more prone to errors. It is better to focus on one thing and allow yourself to complete it before moving to the next.

7. Delegate tasks

Delegating tasks means sharing the workload. This is helpful when you’ve got too much on your shoulders. You can learn how to utilize the help of those around you.

8. Get rid of distractions

Distractions can cause significant issues with your productivity. There are numerous distractions to deal with every day. For instance, you probably have to deal with social media chats, phone calls, text messages, emails, and children. These things can impact your ability to get things done.

To avoid distractions, you may need to silence your cell phone and check messages and emails a couple of times a day.

What works for you might not work for another person. You need to try a few things and find the habits that will help you be productive.

