Five top items every woman should carry in her bag

Everyone has their own unique list on when it comes to stocking your bag with essentials, including sanitary pads, lipstick, power bank, charger, and so on. As important as these things are to have in your bag, there are a few top items that are crucial to have in your everyday bag as well.

1. Pocket tissues

As you move around during the day, you never know when you will need some pocket tissues. So, it is always a good idea to carry them in your bag every day.

Sometimes, you might need some to just freshen up a little bit, but the main purpose is to have them in case you visit a restroom that has run out of tissue.

To be on the safe side, it is advisable to buy a pack of pocket tissues for your bag.

2. Mints

You shouldn’t leave this off your list for any reason. You might eat a meal with strong flavours like garlic and onion, and those smells stick to your breath for a long time. To avoid unnecessary embarrassment, make sure you have mints with you at all times.

3. Pocket-size wet wipes

Just like the pocket issues, these are very important to have. Wet wipes can come through for you in situations where tissue is not enough.

Wet wipes can be used if you spill something on yourself or when you need to quickly wipe off a stain. You can also use them to wipe dirt from your hands when you don’t have access to water and soap.

Depending on your preference, you can decide if you prefer to have antibacterial wipes or gentle wipes that are individually packed so that you can divide them easily.

4. Pocket perfume

Sometimes, we don’t have much control over what our bodies do. When we sweat, the perfume we applied in the morning starts to fade away, so it would be great to have a backup.

Having a pocket perfume to freshen up is great if you want to always be well put together or you want to try to put more effort into how you present yourself.





You can apply a tiny bit of perfume on your wrists or neck to help you stay fresh for the rest of the day.

5. Lip balm

Having a lip balm is essential because dry lips do not look good on anyone. We all know that at the end of the day, we don’t always look as fresh as we did in the morning, but it’s quite embarrassing to walk around with dry lips. You can go for something simple, like a pocket petroleum jelly.

